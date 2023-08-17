Subscribe
Stanaway linked to Grove Supercars seat

Richie Stanaway could still land on the 2024 Supercars grid with speculation that the Kiwi will drive for Grove Racing next season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Richie Stanaway

Stanaway seems set to make his full-time Supercars return alongside fellow New Zealander Matt Payne at Grove Racing.

The links to the seat set to be vacated by David Reynolds come after Stanaway was overlooked for a full-time Triple Eight ride for 2024.

Given he is set to partner Shane van Gisbergen at the enduros this year, it was thought that he was in the frame to be NASCAR-bound SVG's full-time replacement.

Instead that seat is going to Will Brown, who will in turn be replaced at Erebus by Jack Le Brocq.

It appears Stanaway won't miss out in the frantic silly season, though, thanks to this opportunity at Grove Racing.

Stanaway endured a brief and tumultuous full-time stint as a Supercars driver in 2018 and 2019.

He arrived highly-rated, having won the 2017 Sandown 500 as a co-driver with Cam Waters.

That earned him a full-time promotion with Tickford Racing the following year, however the relationship broke down and he left after just one season.

He was given a lifeline by Peter Adderton to join Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019, but after another tough campaign he walked away from the sport entirely at the end of that year.

Stanaway was only tempted back to racing in 2021 for a wildcard appearance at Bathurst, again backed by Adderton.

It didn't happen until 2022 for COVID-related factors, but once it did, Stanaway starred, qualified fourth on the grid in an Erebus Holden.

He said at the time he was open to a full-time comeback.

