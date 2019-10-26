Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race 1 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Stadium Trucks to race at eight Supercars rounds in 2020

shares
comments
Stadium Trucks to race at eight Supercars rounds in 2020
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 4:13 AM

The Stadium Super Trucks will appear on the Supercars support bill eight times next year.

The American series is making its return to the Supercars undercard on the Gold Coast this weekend, following a year-long hiatus due to safety concerns.

The Surfers Paradise outing is an appetiser for a bolstered Stadium Trucks presence at Supercars races in 2020, with a full eight-round schedule now locked away.

The Aussie SST season will start at the Adelaide 500, before taking in Symmons Plains, Pukekohe, Perth, Townsville, Darwin, Sydney Motorsport Park, and the Gold Coast.

Five of the rounds will form an Australian Championship, while three will be classed as 'Australian vs USA' events. The exact structure of the calendar is yet to be confirmed.

“It’s great to now have all rounds in place and be able to announce and continue to move forward with the positive news around the series,” said SST Australia general manager Nathan Cayzer.

“When the series first came to Adelaide in 2015 the hype was wild and I knew then that with time we could get a full series in Australia and continue to work with Robby [Gordom] to build his series around the word.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: “It’s great news we have been able to get eight rounds of the Super Trucks locked in for 2020 in addition to the Gold Coast event this year.

"I’m thankful to Robby and Nathan to have been able to get a partnership in place, it’s really exciting for our series and our fans.”

Next article
Crash rules Mostert out of entire Gold Coast weekend

Previous article

Crash rules Mostert out of entire Gold Coast weekend
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Race 1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Erebus KISS launch Wed 23 Oct
12:39
02:39
Practice 1 Fri 25 Oct
20:15
10:15
Practice 2 Fri 25 Oct
23:45
13:45
Practice 3 Fri 25 Oct
02:45
16:45
SuperUtes Fri 25 Oct
11:12
01:12
Qualifying 1 Fri 25 Oct
19:40
09:40
Shootout 1 Sat 26 Oct
21:30
11:30
Race 1 Sat 26 Oct
01:00
15:00
Qualifying 2 Sat 26 Oct
19:55
09:55
Shootout 2 Sun 27 Oct
21:50
11:50
Race 2 Sun 27 Oct
01:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Phillip Island qualifying cancelled due to conditions

25m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

4
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3

5
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Vettel tops FP2 from Verstappen

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Stadium Trucks to race at eight Supercars rounds in 2020
VASC

Stadium Trucks to race at eight Supercars rounds in 2020

Crash rules Mostert out of entire Gold Coast weekend
VASC

Crash rules Mostert out of entire Gold Coast weekend

Gold Coast 600: McLaughlin on pole, Mostert hits the wall
VASC

Gold Coast 600: McLaughlin on pole, Mostert hits the wall

V8 engines to power SuperUtes in 2020
VASC

V8 engines to power SuperUtes in 2020

Gold Coast 600: Mostert takes provisional pole
VASC

Gold Coast 600: Mostert takes provisional pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.