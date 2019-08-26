Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Stadium Super Trucks to make Adelaide 500 return

shares
comments
Stadium Super Trucks to make Adelaide 500 return
By:
Aug 26, 2019, 11:30 AM

The controversial Stadium Super Trucks series will return to the Adelaide 500 support bill next year.

Fresh from having its Australian ban overturned, the category has booked a spot on the schedule for the Supercars season-opener next February.

It will be a fifth outing for the trucks in the South Australian capital, consistent appearances between 2015 and 2018 followed by a break this year thanks to the clash with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.

“We have worked really hard to have SST return back to racing in Australia under the CAMS banner, and to be able to race again is exciting,” said Aussie SST boss Nathan Cayzer.

“We look forward to bringing the series back to Adelaide once again and showcasing our thrill-seeking sport in front of South Australians.”

Adelaide 500 General Manager Alistair MacDonald added: "We are committed to putting on a show, and securing the SSTs is just one of many exceptional support categories that we’re excited to host during the event in 2020.

“The announcement coincides with the release of tickets on sale to the general public, so we are encouraging all fans to jump online and secure their seats for the 2020 event.”

The Robby Gordon-run series has been forced to undergo a number of changes before returning down under, including tethered wheels, lower jumps and stricter driving standards.

A re-introduction to high-profile Aussie events is expected to come at this year's Gold Coast 600.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

