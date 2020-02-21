Soldiers to work on Erebus Supercars

The Holden squad is running increased Australian Army branding this season, building on a relationship that's seen a number of one-off camouflage liveries at the Townsville round in recent years.

As part of the expanded Army deal two soldiers – Craftsmen Chontelle Anderson and Zak Hunkin – will work with the team throughout the season with full-time positions covering both workshop and racetrack operations.

"I’m pinching myself; I grew up around cars and following Supercars, so this is a dream come true,” said Craftsman Hunkin, a diesel mechanic by trade.

“It’s a privilege to be selected for the position and given the opportunity to experience something outside of my normal role.

“I love my trade and I always want to learn more about it, so I am looking forward to learning anything and everything I can.”

Craftsman Anderson added that the posting is the highlight of her five-year Army career.

“I joined the Army straight out of school and was looking for a career that wasn’t considered a traditional female role," she said.

"I was seeking a role that would challenge me and it certainly has over the past five years.

“This posting is the highlight of my career, I’m one of the Logistics Managers responsible for the vehicle’s braking system.

“The Erebus team is just like the Army, great people working together and helping one another. I can’ wait for our first race together and seeing how the pits work.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan welcomed the new initiative.

“We are honoured, not only to be expanding our relationship with the Army, but to be working so closely with them on a great initiative,” Ryan said.

“Teamwork and attention to detail are essential parts of life in the Army and these two high quality soldiers and vehicle mechanics will provide valuable assistance to our team.

“For a long time, our core values have been the same as the Army’s – courage, initiative, respect and teamwork – and I am sure our team will learn valuable skills from them as well.”

The deal is the second of its kind in Supercars, with the Australian Navy deploying staff through Tickford Racing.