Subscribe
Previous / Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation Next / Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars News

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023

Tim Slade has revived the #23 he used back in Super2 for the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Slade switches number for Supercars 2023
Listen to this article

The 37-year-old's off-season move from the Blanchard Racing Team to PremiAir Racing has opened the door for him to choose his own number for the upcoming campaign.

He has decided to revive the #23 that he used during a breakthrough Super2 season back in 2008.

That season Slade drove for his own SladeSpeed outfit, scoring a win and finishing seventh in the final standings.

That earned him a full-time, main game debut with Paul Morris Motorsport the following year.

“My first racing number in karts was the #24, which I used for the first half of my karting career,” explained Slade.

“When I moved into the top junior class that number was already taken, so I dropped the four and from then on, I used #2.

“The next time in my career I had the opportunity to pick my own number was in 2008 with SladeSpeed, but again the #24 was already taken and so was #2, so I chose the #23 as it is obviously close to #24.

“I also generally just liked the number, having been a bit of an NBA fan as a kid with Michael Jordan and also the cricket with Shane Warne, who both carried the #23 in their careers.

“Racing in 2008 using the #23 with SladeSpeed was a special year, due to the way we went about it, and that made my first race and round win in Supercars that year feel even better.

“It was a massive effort from my whole family along with my long-time supporter James Rosenberg, and I guess you could say that campaign really helped to create the opportunity for my start in the main Supercars category.

“With the history behind it, I really want to say thank you to [PremiAir Racing owner] Peter [Xiberras] for allowing me to choose my own number upon joining his team – it is really nice to have a bit more of a personal feel to it all.

“I am greatly looking forward to this new era in my Supercars main game career with PremiAir Racing and to be carrying #23 as I make my 400th Supercars race start in Newcastle – I can’t wait to get into it.”

Slade will be partnered with James Golding at PremiAir Racing for the 2023 season, which kicks off with the Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.

shares
comments

Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test

Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test

Supercars

Hazelwood outlines maiden Gen3 test Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test

First Gen3 Supercar hits the track

First Gen3 Supercar hits the track

Supercars

First Gen3 Supercar hits the track First Gen3 Supercar hits the track

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Tim Slade More from
Tim Slade
Slade to make Trans Am debut

Slade to make Trans Am debut

Trans-Am

Slade to make Trans Am debut Slade to make Trans Am debut

PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal

PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal

Supercars

PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal PremiAir Racing confirms Slade deal

2023 Supercars field taking shape

2023 Supercars field taking shape

Supercars

2023 Supercars field taking shape 2023 Supercars field taking shape

Latest news

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

IndyCar

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved

Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races

Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

IndyCar

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?