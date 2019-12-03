Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Slade confirmed at DJR Team Penske for 2020

shares
comments
Slade confirmed at DJR Team Penske for 2020
By:
Dec 3, 2019, 8:02 PM

DJR Team Penske has confirmed that Tim Slade will replace Alex Premat in its driver line-up for the 2020 Supercars endurance races.

As flagged by Motorsport.com yesterday, Premat has been in contact with other teams about a 2020 enduro drive since winning this year's Bathurst 1000 alongside Scott McLaughlin.

The Frenchman's exit from the Penske squad has now been confirmed, the team also announcing that it has snapped up outgoing Brad Jones Racing full-timer Tim Slade as Premat's replacement.

As expected Tony D'Alberto will remain with DJRTP for next year's enduros, the exact line-ups not formally locked, but McLaughlin/Slade and Fabian Coulthard/D'Alberto combos the likeliest outcome.

DJRTP boss Ryan Story said the decision to part ways with Premat, right after he and McLaughlin's breakthrough Bathurst win, wasn't one taken lightly.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank Alex Premat for his time here at the team and for his contribution over the last three years," said Story. 

"In our sport, sometimes difficult decisions must be made, and this was one of those decisions.

“With his recent history as a full-time driver, we know that Tim will be able to deliver great things in a Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang. And Tony has been a big part of our team for many years, so we are excited to have him for another season.

“With both drivers being based in Australia, we intend to have them compete in all additional driver sessions next year, and attend all of our team test days so they are fully integrated into our programme. 

"We look forward to the 2020 season.”

Slade, who is expected to dovetail his enduro commitments with an overseas GT programme, said that it's an honour to join the Supercars powerhouse.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Shell V-Power Racing Team for the 2020 season,” said the two-time race winner.

“This is the best team in the sport, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one of these Mustangs. 

"Driving for names like Penske and Johnson is not something I take lightly, and I’m very much looking forward to working with the team next year.”

D'Alberto, meanwhile, is set for his fifth-straight enduro campaign with DJRTP.

“I’ve driven for this team for many years, and they genuinely feel like family now,” he said.

“I get on well with everyone, the team works hard, the cars are fast and both Scott and Fabian are great guys to work with. 

"Having Sladey join the team is exciting, and I’m looking forward to more Supercars racing next year.”

Next article
Rookie test gamble pays off for Percat

Previous article

Rookie test gamble pays off for Percat
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Alexandre Prémat , Tony D'Alberto , Tim Slade
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test, Perez spins Vettel

2
Supercars

Premat may not return to DJR Team Penske

3
Le Mans

Opinion: Why there needs to be a Ford v Ferrari sequel

4
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault run key in light of 2020's "big problem"

5
MotoGP

Stoner details fresh chronic fatigue struggle

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Slade confirmed at DJR Team Penske for 2020
VASC

Slade confirmed at DJR Team Penske for 2020

Rookie test gamble pays off for Percat
VASC

Rookie test gamble pays off for Percat

Premat may not return to DJR Team Penske
VASC

Premat may not return to DJR Team Penske

Bathurst winner keen on Mustang test chance
VASC

Bathurst winner keen on Mustang test chance

Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut
VASC

Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.