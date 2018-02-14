Slade Commodore goes yellow for 2018

Tim Slade’s brand new Brad Jones Racing ZB Commodore will run an all-new yellow and black livery for the 2018 Supercars season.

The shift comes thanks to Alliance Truck Parts moving its backing from Andrew Jones’ Super2 entry to Slade’s main game car, as part of a joint deal with regular major backer Freightliner Trucks.

It’s modeled on the one-off livery that Slade ran in Townsville back in 2016, which was reprised by Nick Percat at Winton last season.

“The Freightliner Racing Commodore will be pretty bold on track this year,” said Slade.

“The 2018 design is simple, and with the bright Alliance Truck Parts yellow being front and centre, you won’t mistake us for anyone else.”

Slade, who is one of 13 drivers set to start the new season with a new chassis, added that he’s looking forward to building on what he feels was a promising end to the ‘17 season.

“We gained some good momentum in the final rounds of 2017 and the couple of podium finishes saw us collect a couple of surfboards, trophies and spray some champagne, which is always a good time,” he said.

“With a new shape and new engine package for 2018, we’re ready to move forward and want to hit the ground running in Adelaide. As always, the boys have done a ripper job on the new car build so I’m excited to get into the season ahead.”