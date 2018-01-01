Sign in
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Skaife among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees

Skaife among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
13h ago

Supercars legend Mark Skaife, broadcaster Mike Raymond, and Bathurst 1000 winner Gregg Hansford have been added to the Legends Lane at Mount Panorama.

The trio are the second wave of inductees to the Legends Lane, which was launched last year with an inaugural line-up including Allan Moffat, Colin Bond, Dick Johnson, Jim Richards, Fred Gibson, Bob Morris, John Harvey, Kevin Bartlett, John Bowe, Allan Grice, John Goss and Larry Perkins and the late Peter Brock.

Skaife gets the nod thanks to his five Supercars titles and six Bathurst crowns, while Raymond was the voice of Channel 7's motorsport coverage from the 1970s up to the 1990s.

Hansford, who died in a Super Touring crash at Phillip Island in 1995, was a Mount Panorama winner on both two and four wheels during his decorated career.

“There have been so many who have made this race and event what it is today,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Gregg, Mike and Mark are true greats of our sport in many ways. On behalf of Supercars and Australian motorsport we thank them for all they have done at this great place.”

The late Bob Jane, who lost his battle with cancer last Friday, will also be honoured by the Legends Lane. 

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Whincup pips Reynolds in qualifying thriller

Bathurst 1000: Whincup pips Reynolds in qualifying thriller
