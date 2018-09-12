Sixties throwback for de Silvestro Nissan
Simona de Silvestro will run a 1960s-style livery at Sandown this weekend as part of the Retro Round festivities.
Rather than a specific pointer to the past, Nissan Motorport has opted for a general 1960s look for the #78 Altima that includes a single red stripe and a black disc with white numbers typical for Touring Cars of the era.
“The car looks really cool,” said de Silvestro.
“Sandown is a lot of fun with the retro theme. Itʼs a very serious weekend with a lot of points on offer, but itʼs also something thatʼs a bit different. A racing stripe is always worth a few tenths, for sure.”
The Swiss star, gearing up for her second full enduro campaign, will be joined by co-driver Alex Rullo for the first time this weekend. And while the partnership is a new one, de Silvestro is confident that the teenagers Super2 form will carry over into the main game.
“Alex has shown really good pace in Super2," she added.
"Heʼs won a race and he really knows his way around the car.
"This is my second enduro campaign, so I know what to expect and am excited about the challenge ahead.”
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Sandown
|Drivers
|Simona de Silvestro
|Teams
|Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|Article type
|Breaking news