Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Sixties throwback for de Silvestro Nissan

Sixties throwback for de Silvestro Nissan
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 12, 2018, 8:00 AM

Simona de Silvestro will run a 1960s-style livery at Sandown this weekend as part of the Retro Round festivities.

Rather than a specific pointer to the past, Nissan Motorport has opted for a general 1960s look for the #78 Altima that includes a single red stripe and a black disc with white numbers typical for Touring Cars of the era.

“The car looks really cool,” said de Silvestro.

“Sandown is a lot of fun with the retro theme. Itʼs a very serious weekend with a lot of points on offer, but itʼs also something thatʼs a bit different. A racing stripe is always worth a few tenths, for sure.”

The Swiss star, gearing up for her second full enduro campaign, will be joined by co-driver Alex Rullo for the first time this weekend. And while the partnership is a new one, de Silvestro is confident that the teenagers Super2 form will carry over into the main game.

“Alex has shown really good pace in Super2," she added.

"Heʼs won a race and he really knows his way around the car.

"This is my second enduro campaign, so I know what to expect and am excited about the challenge ahead.”

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers Simona de Silvestro
Teams Nissan Motorsport (Australia)
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

