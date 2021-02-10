Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return

shares
comments
Seven rolls out stars for Supercars return
By:

The Seven Network is set to unveil a high-profile TV line-up for its return to broadcasting Supercars this month.

Seven will replace Network Ten as the Supercars free-to-air broadcaster under a new TV deal that kicks off this year.

Motorsport.com sources have indicated Seven will mark its return with a high-profile presence for the Mount Panorama 500.

That will be led by Mark Beretta and Abbey Way, who anchored Seven's broadcast of the opening TCR Australia/S5000 round late last month.

They are set to be joined by former professional cricketer and renowned revhead Brad Hodge, current rallying star Molly Taylor and Supercars enduro driver Jack Perkins.

Seven's dedicated line-up is likely to be scaled back for less prominent events.

The full Supercars TV line-up across Fox Sports and the Seven Network is set to be unveiled later today.

Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife are expected to continue as the lead commentators, while Craig Lowndes will continue as an analyst and Jess Yates will anchor the Fox coverage once back from maternity leave.

Mark Larkham's reinstatement in the line-up has already been confirmed.

Chad Neylon is understood to have been retained to help call supports, however Matt Naulty is rumoured to not returning this season, along with pit reporter Andrew Jones.

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role

Previous article

Glenn Seton takes Supercars engineer role
