Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role Next / Tickford Racing buys Holden chassis
Supercars News

Second Supercars, Superbikes round on the cards

Supercars and the Australian Superbike Championship could expand their relationship and share the bill at two events next season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Second Supercars, Superbikes round on the cards
Listen to this article

The two and four-wheeled categories have joined forces at the Darwin Triple Crown the past two years, with ASBK running as a support category at Hidden Valley.

That deal came after an effort to run ASBK at the Perth SuperNight in 2020 was thwarted by the global pandemic.

It now appears the relationship could expand to take in two rounds next year.

Motorsport.com understands a second two-by-four event is in the works, with Sydney Motorsport Park the likely venue should it go ahead.

SMP has a history of running two-by-four events, having hosted the Winfield Triple Challenge, which featured the Australian Touring Car Championship, Superbikes and drag racing, in the early-to-mid 1990s.

The circuit formerly known as Eastern Creek also hosted the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix between 1991 and 1996.

In a statement provided to Motorsport.com, Supercars left the door well and truly open for more events combined with ASBK.

“The Darwin event has had great success adding a two-wheel category to the programme over recent years, fans have definitely embraced it," read the statement.

“Combining two championship events such as Supercars and ASBK is an exciting endeavour and requires a great deal of coordination.

“We will discuss the matter further as our calendar continues to come together, at this point in time nothing has been confirmed.”

shares
comments
Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Previous article

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Next article

Tickford Racing buys Holden chassis

Tickford Racing buys Holden chassis
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Davison fined, retains Sandown pole Sandown
Supercars

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation Sandown
Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole
Supercars Supercars

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole

Will Davison has retained pole position for the opening Supercars race at Sandown despite being found guilty of a pit exit breach.

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation

Will Davison took pole position at Sandown however remains under investigation for a pit exit breach in the Top 10 Shootout.

Sandown Supercars: Waters tops tricky damp practice
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Waters tops tricky damp practice

Cam Waters topped a tricky damp final practice session for the Sandown SuperSprint.

Tickford Racing buys Holden chassis
Supercars Supercars

Tickford Racing buys Holden chassis

Tickford Racing has bought a control Supercars chassis initially earmarked to be a Holden Commodore from Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.