Supercars / Sydney News

Schedule locked in for Supercars return

By:

Supercars has locked in the schedule and undercard for the first of four back-to-back rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Schedule locked in for Supercars return

A quartet of supports have been locked in for the Sydney SuperNight, which will re-launch the Supercars season on October 29-31 after a COVID-enforced three-month break.

Two national categories, Toyota 86s and V8 SuperUtes, will be joined by state-based categories NSW Sportsports and NSW Sports Sedans.

All five categories, including Supercars, will be on track all three days of the event, with practice and qualifying starting Friday and racing across Saturday and Sunday.

The final schedule is now locked in, with track action to kick off at 1:55pm on the Friday.

Supercars will then be on track for its first session with a half-hour practice session at 4:05pm, second practice then coming under lights at 7:30pm.

It's another late start on Saturday with the first session, a Supersports race, at 1:05pm.

Supercars will then qualify at 3:40pm before the best 10 battle it out for pole in a single lap dash at 4:40pm.

The first Supercars race since July will start at 7:10pm.

Sunday will take place entirely during the day, with running starting at 9:55am before back-to-back Supercars qualifying sessions at 10:30am and 10:50am.

The two Supercars races are scheduled for 12:45pm and 4:25pm.

Sydney SuperNight schedule

All times local (GMT +11)

Friday October 29

13:55-14:15 NSW Supersports – Practice 1
14:30-14:50 NSW Sports Sedans – Practice 1
15:00-15:20 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 1
15:30-15:50 Toyota 86s – Practice 1
16:05-16:35 Supercars – Practice 1
16:50-17:10 NSW Supersports – Practice 2
17:25-17:45 NSW Sports Sedans – Practice 2
17:55-18:15 V8 SuperUtes – Practice 2
18:25-18:45 NSW Supersports – Qualifying
18:55-19:15 Toyota 86s – Practice 2
19:30-20:00 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 30

13:05-13:25 NSW Supersports – Race 1
13:35-15:55 NSW Sports Sedans – Qualifying
14:05-14:25 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying
14:35-14:55 Toyota 86s – Qualifying
15:05-15:25 NSW Supersports – Race 2
15:40-15:55 Supercars – Qualifying
16:10-16:30 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 1
16:40-17:20 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
17:35-17:55 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1
18:05-18:25 Toyota 86s – Race 1
19:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 31

09:55-10:15 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 2
10:30-10:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
10:50-11:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
11:15-11:35 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2
11:50-12:15 Toyota 86s – Race 2
12:45 Supercars – Race 2
13:55-14:15 NSW Supersports – Race 3
14:25-14:45 NSW Sports Sedans – Race 3
14:55-15:15 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3
16:25 Supercars – Race 22

