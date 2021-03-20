Supercars
Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain
Supercars / Sandown / Practice report

Sandown Supercars: Waters pips Winterbottom in second practice

By:

Cam Waters pipped Mark Winterbottom in a close-run second Supercars practice session at Sandown.

Sandown Supercars: Waters pips Winterbottom in second practice

It was Winterbottom that led the way for much of the half-hour session, the veteran going quickest on the 12-minute mark with a 1m08.166s.

He was still fastest when he lowered the benchmark to a 1m07.917s in the closing stages of the session.

It wasn't quite good enough to score P1, though, Winterbottom's former teammate Waters going 0.004s faster right at the flag.

Not that Winterbottom was overly concerned, the 2015 series champ excited by the braking performance of his Team 18 Holden.

"From the get-go [the car has] felt really nice, particularity under brakes," he said. "These cars are quite heavy so if you can pull it up, you're half a crack at the corner. I'm really confident under brakes, I feel good. We can still tweak her up a bit."

Anton De Pasquale bounced back from a quiet showing in the first session with the third fastest time, two-tenths off the pace. That was despite some mind games from Triple Eight's Shane van Gisbergen, who gave him a nudge on the bumper at pit exit early in the session.

Chaz Mostert was another driver to turn his Practice 1 fortunes around in the second session, the Walkinshaw driver slotting into fourth, while van Gisbergen braved his broken collarbone to finish fifth fastest.

Tickford pair James Courtney and Jack Le Brocq backed up their Practice 1 pace in sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of Holden drivers Scott Pye, Nick Percat and Macauley Jones.

Will Davison missed out on the Top 10 again, the Dick Johnson Racing just 12th quickest, as Tim Slade and Jamie Whincup, who were both near the front in the first session, slumped to 13th and 14th.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'07.912    
2 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.917 0.004 0.004
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'08.139 0.226 0.222
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.147 0.235 0.008
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.182 0.270 0.035
6 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'08.216 0.303 0.033
7 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1'08.230 0.318 0.014
8 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.244 0.332 0.014
9 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.284 0.371 0.039
10 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.348 0.436 0.064
11 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.349 0.437 0.000
12 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'08.366 0.454 0.017
13 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'08.526 0.614 0.160
14 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.543 0.631 0.016
15 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.578 0.666 0.034
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1'08.591 0.679 0.013
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.614 0.702 0.023
18 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.660 0.748 0.046
19 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'08.667 0.755 0.006
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.705 0.792 0.037
21 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.734 0.822 0.029
22 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.758 0.846 0.024
23 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.896 0.984 0.137
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.906 0.994 0.010
View full results
