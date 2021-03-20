Sandown Supercars: Waters pips Winterbottom in second practice

It was Winterbottom that led the way for much of the half-hour session, the veteran going quickest on the 12-minute mark with a 1m08.166s.

He was still fastest when he lowered the benchmark to a 1m07.917s in the closing stages of the session.

It wasn't quite good enough to score P1, though, Winterbottom's former teammate Waters going 0.004s faster right at the flag.

Not that Winterbottom was overly concerned, the 2015 series champ excited by the braking performance of his Team 18 Holden.

"From the get-go [the car has] felt really nice, particularity under brakes," he said. "These cars are quite heavy so if you can pull it up, you're half a crack at the corner. I'm really confident under brakes, I feel good. We can still tweak her up a bit."

Anton De Pasquale bounced back from a quiet showing in the first session with the third fastest time, two-tenths off the pace. That was despite some mind games from Triple Eight's Shane van Gisbergen, who gave him a nudge on the bumper at pit exit early in the session.

Chaz Mostert was another driver to turn his Practice 1 fortunes around in the second session, the Walkinshaw driver slotting into fourth, while van Gisbergen braved his broken collarbone to finish fifth fastest.

Tickford pair James Courtney and Jack Le Brocq backed up their Practice 1 pace in sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of Holden drivers Scott Pye, Nick Percat and Macauley Jones.

Will Davison missed out on the Top 10 again, the Dick Johnson Racing just 12th quickest, as Tim Slade and Jamie Whincup, who were both near the front in the first session, slumped to 13th and 14th.