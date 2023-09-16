Sandown Supercars: Kostecki fastest in qualifying, SVG misses Shootout
Brodie Kostecki topped qualifying for the Sandown 500 as Fords outnumbered Chevrolets for the Top 10 Shootout and Shane van Gisbergen slumped to 19th on the grid.
Practice form had suggested that it would be a tough day for the Ford teams at Sandown with parity firmly in the spotlight overnight.
However there was a surprise in qualifying with six Fords making it into the Shootout compared to four Chevrolets.
Camaro drivers did lock out the top three, though, with series leader Brodie Kostecki scorching to provisional pole with a 1m08.455s from his very first run.
That left him a tenth clear of Erebus teammate, and title rival, Will Brown, who went quicker on his second run.
"I knew the car had the speed in it, it's been fantastic all weekend," said Kostecki.
"We chose in the last practice to work on the race car and make sure it's refined for tomorrow. It's quite a handful in race trim. I was quite confident heading into qualifying. It's really cool for the team."
Practice fast man Broc Feeney was third fastest to round out that trio of Camaros ahead of five Fords.
Leading the way was Thomas Randle in his Tickford Mustang in fourth, while Todd Hazelwood opted for clear track ahead of the final runs as he snagged an impressive fifth.
Dave Reynolds was sixth ahead of Will Davison and Cam Waters, Jack Le Brocq the only other Camaro driver to make the Shootout in ninth.
Rookie Matt Payne ensured both Grove Racing cars made the Shootout with the 10th fastest time.
Tim Slade was left on the bubble in 11th, while both Walkinshaw Andretti United cars missed out, Chaz Mostert to start 16th and Nick Percat 26th.
The big story, however, was van Gisbergen who ran wide at turn 9 on his final run while sitting well outside the top 10.
His next effort didn't help him improve, he and fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway now set to start the Sandown 500 from 19th.
Latest news
F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change
F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth
F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1
Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1 Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.