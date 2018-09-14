Sign in
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Sandown 500: Whincup fastest, Mostert shunts in Practice 2

Sandown 500: Whincup fastest, Mostert shunts in Practice 2
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 14, 2018, 3:19 AM

Jamie Whincup topped the second Supercars practice session ahead of the Sandown 500, while Chaz Mostert's day was cut short by a session-ending shunt.

After co-driver Paul Dumbrell obliterated the field in this morning's co-driver session, Whincup was back in control as the primary drivers joined the fun for the second 30-minute hit-out of the day.

The reigning series champ was on top the whole way through, first going quickest with a 1m08.112s. He then shifted the benchmark down to a 1m08.089s with 10 minutes to go, before settling on a 1m07.968s on his final run.

That time was good enough to edge out teammate Shane van Gisbergen by 0.09s, despite being fractionally slow than Dumbrell went in the earlier session.

While happy to be quickest, Whincup was left perplexed by the patchwork condition of the re-worked Sandown surface.

"It’s sort of frustrating that they decided to fill the gaps in the track the day before the biggest race of the year here," said Whincup.

"Do it two or three days or a week and we don’t have an issue with rubber flying everywhere. But it’s the same for everyone, we tune to the conditions.

“But we cracked on, the car’s good, and we got through what we wanted to.”

Van Gisbergen's time came late in the session, the Kiwi piecing together a two-lap stint in the closing minutes that saw him go third quickest and then second quickest on consecutive laps.

James Courtney was third thanks to a late improvement of his own, the Walkinshaw driver impressed with the feedback he's getting from his Holden.

"All in all, we’d been talking about a numbness in the car all year, and we went to The Bend and I could feel it hooking up and loading, and all that is still there," said the 2010 champ.

“It makes the job so much easier when you can feel that. It makes the changes a lot easier to make, pin-pointing the areas where you need that speed.”

Garth Tander was fourth, while Craig Lowndes – who was second quickest with five minutes to go – was shuffled back to fifth.

Reigning Sandown winner Cam Waters was best of the Tickford Fords in sixth, followed by Nissan's Andre Heimgartner and DJR Team Penske's pacesetter Fabian Coulthard.

Mostert finished up ninth, despite only taking part in half of the session. The Tickford driver had been sitting second early on, before backing his Falcon onto the entry kerb and then into the wall at Turn 4.

"It’s pretty filthy offline for some weird reason,” he said.

“I got a bit wide on that kerb, we used it all last year in the race, but it’s very dirty and slid out underneath me and I couldn’t save it quick enough.”

Scott Pye was 10th quickest in his Walkinshaw Holden, followed by a title contender Scott McLaughlin and reigning Bathurst champion David Reynolds.

The main drivers are now finished for the day, with this afternoon's sole remaining practice session only for co-drivers. The primary drivers will return for the 15-minute all-in practice session tomorrow morning.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 1 Australia Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.9688    
2 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.0680 0.0992 0.0992
3 25 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.0714 0.1026 0.0034
4 33 Australia Garth Tander
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.2734 0.3046 0.2020
5 888 New Zealand Steven Richards
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.3377 0.3689 0.0643
6 6 Australia David Russell
Australia Cameron Waters 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.3694 0.4006 0.0317
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Aaren Russell 		Nissan Altima 1'08.3725 0.4037 0.0031
8 12 Australia Tony D'Alberto
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.3816 0.4128 0.0091
9 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.4008 0.4320 0.0192
10 2 Australia Warren Luff
Australia Scott Pye 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.4092 0.4404 0.0084
11 17 France Alexandre Prémat
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.4604 0.4916 0.0512
12 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.4711 0.5023 0.0107
13 99 Australia Will Brown
Anton de 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.4830 0.5142 0.0119
14 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.4832 0.5144 0.0002
15 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Dean Canto 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.5007 0.5319 0.0175
16 23 Australia Michael Caruso
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 1'08.5039 0.5351 0.0032
17 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Macauley Jones 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.5040 0.5352 0.0001
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson 		Nissan Altima 1'08.5815 0.6127 0.0775
19 230 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Will Davison 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.5994 0.6306 0.0179
20 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6486 0.6798 0.0492
21 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Jason Bright 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6876 0.7188 0.0390
22 19 Australia Jonathon Webb
Australia Jack Le Brocq 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6955 0.7267 0.0079
23 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 1'08.9356 0.9668 0.2401
24 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Australia Steven Owen 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.9694 1.0006 0.0338
25 21 Australia Dale Wood
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0854 1.1166 0.1160
26 35 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Todd Hazelwood 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.3372 1.3684 0.2518
