Sandown 500: Whincup fastest in morning warm-up
Jamie Whincup led a trio of Triple Eight-built Holdens to top the final pre-race running ahead of the Sandown 500.
Teams spent most of the 20-minute hit-out focussing on driver changes and pitstop practice, in preparation for this afternoon's opening 500-kay enduro of the season.
There were still some signs of lap speed though, pre-race favourite Jamie Whincup going quickest with a 1m08.408s early in the session before handing over to co-driver Paul Dumbrell.
The sister Triple Eight cars were quick as well, the trio occupying the top three spots for much of the session thanks to Steve Richards in the #888 and Shane van Gisbergen in the #97.
Tekno driver Jack Le Brocq made it four Triple Eight-built cars in the top four with a 1m08.797s with five minutes to go, only for Scott McLaughlin to spoil the T8 party with a 1m08.833s to slot into fourth ahead of van Gisbergen a couple of minutes later.
While still four-tenths off Whincup, McLaughlin was at least pleased with how the car worked on full tanks.
"That was a lot better, on full tanks it feels good across the run," said the Kiwi, who along with co-driver Alex Premat will start today's race from third.
"It was a shorter run than we’ll do, but we’ve made some good improvements.
“We’ve tried all weekend to be amongst [the Holdens] down the chute, but obviously they’re pretty quick in a straightline. We’ve tried to combat that while having a good car in the corners.
“We’ll see how we go today.”
Chaz Mostert was best of the Tickford Fords in sixth, followed by James Courtney and Will Davison.
A pair of Brad Jones Racing Holdens rounded out the Top 10, Nick Percat ninth quickest followed by Tim Blanchard.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.4080
|2
|888
| Steven Richards
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.7958
|0.3878
|3
|19
| Jonathon Webb
Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.7976
|0.3896
|4
|17
| Alexandre Prémat
Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'08.8335
|0.4255
|5
|97
| Earl Bamber
Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.8510
|0.4430
|6
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'08.8584
|0.4504
|7
|25
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'08.8807
|0.4727
|8
|230
| Alex Davison
Will Davison
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'08.9668
|0.5588
|9
|8
| Nick Percat
Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.0167
|0.6087
|10
|21
| Dale Wood
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.0534
|0.6454
|11
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.0895
|0.6815
|12
|23
| Michael Caruso
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.0933
|0.6853
|13
|33
| Garth Tander
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1099
|0.7019
|14
|18
| Lee Holdsworth
Jason Bright
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1281
|0.7201
|15
|2
| Warren Luff
Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.1440
|0.7360
|16
|12
| Tony D'Alberto
Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'09.1680
|0.7600
|17
|5
| Mark Winterbottom
Dean Canto
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'09.2212
|0.8132
|18
|6
| David Russell
Cameron Waters
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'09.2975
|0.8895
|19
|34
| James Golding
Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.3316
|0.9236
|20
|14
| Tim Slade
Ash Walsh
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.4559
|1.0479
|21
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.4606
|1.0526
|22
|15
| Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.5194
|1.1114
|23
|99
| Will Brown
Anton de
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'09.5588
|1.1508
|24
|56
| Richie Stanaway
Steven Owen
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'09.5779
|1.1699
|25
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Aaren Russell
|Nissan Altima
|1'09.5985
|1.1905
|26
|35
| Bryce Fullwood
Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'09.7138
|1.3058
