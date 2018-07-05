Sandown 500 secures new naming rights backer

The first long-distance race of the year will now be known as the Rabble.club Sandown 500, the digital health and wellbeing club expanding its motorsport portfolio by replacing outgoing sponsor Wilson Security.

The deal also includes the brand being named Supercars' 'Official Health, Lifestyle, and Wellbeing Partner', with drivers set to wear smart health monitoring devices during races.

“Other than being able to look after the safety of our drivers and teams, for me the really exciting aspect of partnering with Rabble is the platform will enable us to report on athlete data,” said Supercars medical delegate Dr Carl Le.

“We’ll be able to compare driver stats and analyse trends, develop strategies to address common issues and measure results. It’s going to change the way we operate from a health and wellbeing aspect.”

The tie-up with Supercars Australia follows Rabble's introduction to the sport through Tickford Racing last month, when it signed on as the primary backer of reigning Sandown 500 winner Richie Stanaway's Ford.