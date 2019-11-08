Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 3 in
00 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Sandown / Practice report

Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice

shares
comments
Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 2:41 AM

David Reynolds set a new Supercars lap record during practice for Sunday's Sandown 500.

Resurfacing work was always going to leave Jamie Whincup's existing record, a 1m07.838s, under threat, Garth Tander getting within a couple of tenths during this morning's co-driver session.

Reynolds then lowered the benchmark in the first primary driver practice session, the Erebus star now the record holder with a 1m07.777s.

He's not expecting to have it for long, though, Reynolds hinting that he didn't run green tyres during that 30-minute hit-out.

“That’s good, I wonder how long it’s going to last?" said Reynolds.

"Until people start putting new tyres on, who knows where everyone’s at?

“Obviously with the resurfacing around the track, it’s very, very grippy, in some spots, not all – so it’s going to be interesting.”

Anton De Pasquale made it an Erebus one-two in that session, just 0.11s behind his teammate, followed by Scott McLaughlin.

Chaz Mostert was fourth quickest despite ending the session in the Turn 9 gravel, teammate Lee Holdsworth fifth and Shane van Gisbergen best of the Triple Eight cars in sixth.

Practice 1

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		1'08.036    
2 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		1'08.092 0.056 0.056
3 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		1'08.100 0.064 0.008
4 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		1'08.132 0.096 0.031
5 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		1'08.185 0.149 0.053
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		1'08.234 0.198 0.048
7 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		1'08.372 0.336 0.138
8 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		1'08.442 0.406 0.070
9 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		1'08.444 0.408 0.002
10 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		1'08.450 0.414 0.006
View full results

Practice 2

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		1'07.777    
2 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		1'07.891 0.113 0.113
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		1'07.998 0.220 0.107
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		1'08.053 0.275 0.055
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		1'08.070 0.292 0.016
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		1'08.133 0.355 0.063
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		1'08.254 0.476 0.120
8 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		1'08.261 0.483 0.007
9 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		1'08.271 0.493 0.010
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		1'08.281 0.504 0.010
View full results

 

 

 

 

 

Next article
Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies

Previous article

Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Practice 3 Starts in
00 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
15:12
02:12
Practice 1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
23:35
10:35
Practice 2
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
01:30
12:30
Practice 3
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
04:10
15:10
Practice 4
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
23:40
10:40
Qualifying
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
01:25
12:25
Race 1
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
03:25
14:25
Race 2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
06:20
17:20
Race 3
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
02:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

2
MotoGP

Ezpeleta urges Lorenzo to make decision on his future

3
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway

4
Formula 1

Renault "not ashamed" of fighting McLaren

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed reduction "clear" in Austin - Honda

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice
VASC

Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice

Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies
VASC

Australian broadcasting legend Mike Raymond dies

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule
VASC

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule

De Silvestro announces Supercars exit
VASC

De Silvestro announces Supercars exit

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.