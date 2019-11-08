Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice
David Reynolds set a new Supercars lap record during practice for Sunday's Sandown 500.
Resurfacing work was always going to leave Jamie Whincup's existing record, a 1m07.838s, under threat, Garth Tander getting within a couple of tenths during this morning's co-driver session.
Reynolds then lowered the benchmark in the first primary driver practice session, the Erebus star now the record holder with a 1m07.777s.
He's not expecting to have it for long, though, Reynolds hinting that he didn't run green tyres during that 30-minute hit-out.
“That’s good, I wonder how long it’s going to last?" said Reynolds.
"Until people start putting new tyres on, who knows where everyone’s at?
“Obviously with the resurfacing around the track, it’s very, very grippy, in some spots, not all – so it’s going to be interesting.”
Anton De Pasquale made it an Erebus one-two in that session, just 0.11s behind his teammate, followed by Scott McLaughlin.
Chaz Mostert was fourth quickest despite ending the session in the Turn 9 gravel, teammate Lee Holdsworth fifth and Shane van Gisbergen best of the Triple Eight cars in sixth.
Practice 1
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|1'08.036
|2
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
|1'08.092
|0.056
|0.056
|3
|15
| Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
|1'08.100
|0.064
|0.008
|4
|2
| Scott Pye
Warren Luff
|1'08.132
|0.096
|0.031
|5
|22
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|1'08.185
|0.149
|0.053
|6
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
|1'08.234
|0.198
|0.048
|7
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|1'08.372
|0.336
|0.138
|8
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|1'08.442
|0.406
|0.070
|9
|3
| Garry Jacobson
Dean Fiore
|1'08.444
|0.408
|0.002
|10
|23
| Will Davison
Alex Davison
|1'08.450
|0.414
|0.006
|View full results
Practice 2
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|1'07.777
|2
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
Will Brown
|1'07.891
|0.113
|0.113
|3
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
Alexandre Prémat
|1'07.998
|0.220
|0.107
|4
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|1'08.053
|0.275
|0.055
|5
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
Thomas Randle
|1'08.070
|0.292
|0.016
|6
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|1'08.133
|0.355
|0.063
|7
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
Steven Richards
|1'08.254
|0.476
|0.120
|8
|23
| Will Davison
Alex Davison
|1'08.261
|0.483
|0.007
|9
|888
| Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
|1'08.271
|0.493
|0.010
|10
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
|1'08.281
|0.504
|0.010
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Sandown
|Drivers
|David Reynolds
|Teams
|Erebus Motorsport
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Sandown 500: Reynolds breaks lap record in practice
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Thursday
|
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
|
15:12
02:12
|
|Practice 1
|
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
|
23:35
10:35
|
|Practice 2
|
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
|
01:30
12:30
|
|Practice 3
|
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
|
04:10
15:10
|
|Practice 4
|
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
23:40
10:40
|
|Qualifying
|
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
01:25
12:25
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
03:25
14:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
|
06:20
17:20
|
|Race 3
|
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
|
02:25
13:25
|
