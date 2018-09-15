Sandown 500: Kelly fastest in tricky final practice
A well-timed switch from wet weather tyres to slicks helped Nissan Motorsport's Rick Kelly top a final Sandown 500 practice session held in mixed conditions.
The 15-minute session got underway on a damp circuit thanks to overnight storms, offering a stark contract to yesterday's prime conditions.
James Golding the first to get caught out by the lack of grip with a spin on his out-lap, the GRM driver grazing the wall with the rear of his Commodore. That spelt the end of his session on the spot, the team opting to assess the damage rather than carry on.
Times initially languished in the 1m18s, before Shane van Gisbergen lowered the benchmark with a two-lap stint that started with a mid-1m17s and ended with a 1m16.623s before handing over to co-driver Earl Bamber.
With five minutes to go Chaz Mostert went quickest with a 1m14.16.316s, before David Reynolds broke the 1m16s bracket with a 1m15.847s.
Jamie Whincup was next to piece together a two-lap stint to go quickest with a 1m15.292s, at which point a number of drivers made the decision to gamble on slicks.
It was a gamble worth taking too, Garth Tander the first to see a pay-off with a 1m15.160s, followed by Rick Kelly's session-topping 1m14.344s right at the flag.
"You don’t learn a lot from a session like that as far as the car, but [it tells you] what lines you need to use in the wet and the change-over point from wets to slicks,” said Kelly.
“Yesterday wasn’t too bad, we had some tyre sets we thought would be okay and weren’t which dictated our position.
"We’ve got a couple of gremlins in the car we need to get on top of, normal Sandown stuff.
“But today will be about staying on top of the conditions and making sure you’re on the right tyre at the right time.”
Whincup's wet tyres time was good enough to be third quickest behind Kelly and Tander, followed by late improvers Nick Percat, James Courtney and Anton De Pasquale all on wets.
Michael Caruso, Todd Hazelwood and Richie Stanaway were next in line with times set on slicks, with Reynolds rounding out the Top 10 with that earlier time on the wet Dunlops.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|15
| Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|1'14.3447
|2
|33
| Garth Tander
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.1601
|0.8154
|3
|1
| Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.2925
|0.9478
|4
|8
| Nick Percat
Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.4365
|1.0918
|5
|25
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.4387
|1.0940
|6
|99
| Will Brown
Anton de
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.5759
|1.2312
|7
|23
| Michael Caruso
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|1'15.6054
|1.2607
|8
|35
| Bryce Fullwood
Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'15.7206
|1.3759
|9
|56
| Richie Stanaway
Steven Owen
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'15.7903
|1.4456
|10
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.8472
|1.5025
|11
|2
| Warren Luff
Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.8600
|1.5153
|12
|888
| Steven Richards
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'15.9759
|1.6312
|13
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|1'16.0799
|1.7352
|14
|17
| Alexandre Prémat
Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'16.0921
|1.7474
|15
|18
| Lee Holdsworth
Jason Bright
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'16.3064
|1.9617
|16
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'16.3164
|1.9717
|17
|6
| David Russell
Cameron Waters
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'16.3418
|1.9971
|18
|97
| Earl Bamber
Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'16.6237
|2.2790
|19
|21
| Dale Wood
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'16.7012
|2.3565
|20
|12
| Tony D'Alberto
Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'16.7296
|2.3849
|21
|230
| Alex Davison
Will Davison
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'16.8786
|2.5339
|22
|5
| Mark Winterbottom
Dean Canto
|Ford Falcon FG X
|1'16.9732
|2.6285
|23
|14
| Tim Slade
Ash Walsh
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'17.2941
|2.9494
|24
|19
| Jonathon Webb
Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'17.8832
|3.5385
|25
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Aaren Russell
|Nissan Altima
|1'18.1416
|3.7969
