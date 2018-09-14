Sign in
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Sandown 500: Dumbrell hands early advantage to Triple Eight

shares
comments
Sandown 500: Dumbrell hands early advantage to Triple Eight
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 14, 2018, 1:34 AM

Paul Dumbrell comfortably topped the opening Supercars co-driver practice session at Sandown in the #1 Triple Eight Holden.

Dumbrell, teaming up with Jamie Whincup for a seventh consecutive enduro season, went fastest just before the half-way mark in the 30-minute session with a 1m07.846s.

At that point the time was seven tenths clear of the field, and even after a flurry of late times it was still good enough to leave Dumbrell more than four tenths faster than anyone else as the session came to an end.

"I think my first flying lap in the Super2 car this morning, I nearly hit the inside fence waiting for the understeer,” he said.

“I was four wheels over the inside kerb, and it’s [normally] hard to get there.

“The surface looks like it’s deteriorated since it’s been resurfaced in [Turns] 1 and 4, but the lap times say something different.”

Nissan Motorsport's Dean Fiore was the best of the rest, a 1m08.278s inside the last minute leaving him second fastest.

Jack Perkins put the #25 Walkinshaw Holden third on his final run, making him the best of the drivers not to have run in the Super2 practice session earlier this morning.

Alex Rullo was fourth quickest in the #78 Nissan, followed by Tekno owner/driver Jono Webb and Walkinshaw's Warren Luff.

Alex Premat was best of the DJR Team Penske co-drivers in seventh, while Garry Jacobson capped off a decent session for Nissan with eighth in the #15 Altima.

Tony D'Alberto (#12 Penske Ford) and Steve Richards (#888 Triple Eight Holden) rounded out the Top 10.

Tickford Racing endured a slow start to the weekend, James Moffat the best of the team's four co-drivers with 13th in the #55 Ford.

Earl Bamber, the least experienced driver in the field in terms of both Supercars laps and Sandown track knowledge, was 14th in the #97 Triple Eight car.

“I’m pretty happy," said the Le Mans winner. "I expected to be further down because I’ve never been here and the field is pretty close.

“The track is wicked. It’s cool to bounce these cars. It’s the first time I’ve attacked a proper kerb with one of them, so it’s good fun.”

The biggest name outside the Top 20 was reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden, who was 21st quickest in the Erebus Holden.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 1 Australia Jamie Whincup
Paul Dumbrell 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.8467  
2 23 Australia Michael Caruso
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 1'08.2786 0.4319
3 25 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.4458 0.5991
4 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 1'08.4950 0.6483
5 19 Australia Jonathon Webb
Australia Jack Le Brocq 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.5013 0.6546
6 2 Australia Warren Luff
Australia Scott Pye 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.5740 0.7273
7 17 France Alexandre Prémat
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.5853 0.7386
8 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Garry Jacobson 		Nissan Altima 1'08.6119 0.7652
9 12 Australia Tony D'Alberto
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.6396 0.7929
10 888 New Zealand Steven Richards
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6610 0.8143
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Macauley Jones 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.6677 0.8210
12 21 Australia Dale Wood
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.7068 0.8601
13 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.7383 0.8916
14 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.7871 0.9404
15 6 Australia David Russell
Australia Cameron Waters 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.8013 0.9546
16 99 Australia Will Brown
Anton de 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.8031 0.9564
17 33 Australia Garth Tander
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.8729 1.0262
18 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.8987 1.0520
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Aaren Russell 		Nissan Altima 1'08.9572 1.1105
20 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.9623 1.1156
21 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.9792 1.1325
22 230 Australia Alex Davison
Australia Will Davison 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'08.9894 1.1427
23 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Australia Steven Owen 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.0236 1.1769
24 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Jason Bright 		Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.0339 1.1872
25 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Dean Canto 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.0678 1.2211
26 35 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Todd Hazelwood 		Ford Falcon FG X 1'09.6454 1.7987
