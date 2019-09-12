Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden

shares
comments
Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden
By:
Sep 12, 2019, 1:14 PM

McLaren F1 star Carlos Sainz and his WRC title-winning father have both sampled the 2011 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Commodore Supercar in Spain.

The test came as part of a track day at Navarra in Spain featuring a number of cars from McLaren CEO Zak Brown's collection.

Both current McLaren driver Sainz, and his two-time World Rally Champion father of the same name, cut laps in the ex-Holden Racing Team VE Commodore.

Brown, who now owns the car, has also been behind the wheel today.

"Everyone loved it, it's such a fun car to drive," Brown told Motorsport.com of the Navarra test.

"It's just a good race car. It's fast and you can throw it around. They're having a blast. I've got a few cars out here, and that's the one I can't get them out of."

Despite his relative lack of tin-top experience, Brown confirmed that Sainz Junior was the unofficial pacesetter.

"He was faster than all of us," said Brown.

"He was probably the least sideways of all of us. But he put the best time down. He loved it. He's pounding around it in pretty aggressively."

"Some drivers like to stick with what they know, but Carlos wants to drive everything. He's been in the [ex-Mario Andretti] Formula 5000 car today, he's about to ready to go out in my Alan Jones FW07 championship winning [F1] car."

The car, driven to Bathurst glory by Garth Tander and Nick Percat back in 2011, was bought by Brown in 2017.

It was his first contact with the Walkinshaw family, and therefore played a role in Brown's buy-in to what's now known as Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Sainz isn't the first Spanish F1 star to have attempted to drive the car since it arrived in Europe.

Back in late 2017 Fernando Alonso was ready to jump behind the wheel at Aragon, only for the Holden to run out of fuel with Filipe Albuquerque at the wheel.

Carlos Sainz Jr. tests a supercars

Carlos Sainz Jr. tests a supercars
Zak Brown, Carlos Sainz Jr.

Zak Brown, Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Zak Brown, Carlos Sainz Jr., Carlos Sainz

Zak Brown, Carlos Sainz Jr., Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz
Zak Brown, Williams FW07

Zak Brown, Williams FW07
Series Supercars , Formula 1 , WRC
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams Holden Racing Team
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

