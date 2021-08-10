Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars News

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

By:

The Brisbane Broncos rugby league team has been linked to a late-contending bid to purchase the majority share of Supercars.

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

According to paddock speculation the National Rugby League squad is fronting a late bid from News Corp to buy Archer Capital out of its 65 per cent share in the Aussie touring car category.

The Brisbane Broncos is majority owned by the media giant, which already has the broadcast rights to Supercars.

Motorsport.com has approached the Brisbane Broncos for comment.

With details of the impending sale closely guarded by non-disclosure agreements, information regarding the suitors left in the race to buy the series varies among Motorsport.com sources.

However it does now appear clear that the consortium consisting of Peter Adderton, Paul Morris, Mick Doohan, Alan Gow and Pete Smith is now formally out of the running after an on-again, off-again campaign.

That consortium had looked to take full control to of the series, rather than continuing with the split that gives the teams a 35 per cent stake in the business.

Both Adderton and Gow are now being linked to other potential bids, although not necessarily together.

A bid from TLA Worldwide/TGI Sport, fronted by Supercars legend Mark Skaife, is rumoured to be the current front-runner to purchase the series.

TLA and TGI are owned by Bruin Capital, which is run by former NASCAR chief operating officer George Pyne.

Australian Racing Group is also thought to be still in the running and has the potential to pair Supercars with its existing suite of categories including S5000, TCR Australia and Trans Am.

Beyond that there is now this potential Broncos/News Corp bid, as well as whispers of another international bid.

The sale is expected to be completed ahead of the Bathurst 1000 in November and could even happen as soon as next month.

shares
comments
Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

Previous article

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

12 h
2
Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

22 h
3
Formula 1

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company

1 h
4
MotoGP

Espargaro "embarrassed" to finish so low in Styria MotoGP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

14 h
Latest news
Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid
SUPC

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

1 h
Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
SUPC

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

12 h
Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
SUPC

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Aug 6, 2021
Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
Video Inside
SUPC

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown

Aug 6, 2021
Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo
SUPC

Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo

Aug 6, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown 00:34
Supercars
Aug 6, 2021

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000 00:51
Supercars
Aug 3, 2021

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November 00:42
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut 00:45
Supercars
Jul 29, 2021

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies
Video Inside
IndyCar

Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company
Formula 1 Formula 1

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company

Espargaro "embarrassed" to finish so low in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "embarrassed" to finish so low in Styria MotoGP

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull’s latest F1 brake duct tweaks

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid
Supercars Supercars

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
Supercars Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Ten Supercars teams now in lockdown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.