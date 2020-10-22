Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

The collection, named 60 Years of Australian Touring Car Champions, features nine uncirculated 50 cent pieces, eight of which pay tribute to different cars from ATCC/Supercars history.

Those cars are Norm Beechey's Holden Monaro (1970), Bob Jane's Chevrolet Camaro (1971), Allan Moffat's Mazda RX-7 (1983), Dick Johnson's Ford XE Falcon (1984), Jim Richards' Nissan GT-R (1991), Craig Lowndes' Holden VS Commodore (1998), Mark Skaife's Holden VT Commodore (2000) and Jamie Whincup's Ford BF Falcon (2008).

The ninth coin commemorates 60 years of ATCC/Supercars and features a Jaguar, the winning marque from the very first championship race.

“For 60 years, Australia has endured a love affair with Supercars racing," said the Mint's Executive General Manager of Sales, Marketing and Innovation Mark Cartwright.

"We are proud to have worked with the iconic organisation to celebrate 60 years of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

“In the hundreds of races since its humble beginnings in 1960, the Australian Touring Car Championship has created champions and legends through classic races and rivalries.

“Invoking a sense of nostalgia, these coloured collectible coins will be a big hit for coin collectors and car enthusiasts alike.

“As one of Australia’s biggest sports, we are excited to give passionate fans the opportunity to buy their favourite car on a coin and relive some of the greatest motorsport races in history.”

The coins are legal tender and available in a limited mintage of 15,000.

The full nine-coin collection retails for $145.00, while the eight car coins be ordered separately for $15 a piece.