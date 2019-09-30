Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

The IndyCar stars will run in NAPA Auto Parts colours for their one-off Supercars cameo, their Holden also sporting significant branding from Virgin Australia.

The livery will make its on-track debut tomorrow, the first of three consecutive days of testing at Winton for the wildcard entry.

“I think the livery is a real head-turner, it looks fantastic," said WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart.

“The NAPA Auto Parts blue and yellow collaborates really well with the Virgin Australia colours, and the rest of the support partners.

“It’s such an iconic look in US motorsport, it’s instantly recognisable, and it’s going to look amazing over the top of the mountain.

“Thank you to NAPA Auto Parts, Virgin Australia and all the other partners involved. Not the least the wonderful team at Andretti Autosport and our great friend Bill Sandbrook.

“We are all extremely excited to see how both Alexander and James go, first off at Winton, but more importantly, at Mount Panorama. Bring it on!”

Rossi is already in Australia, with Hinchliffe set to only jet in tomorrow morning before heading straight to Winton.

WAU will run all three of its cars at Winton tomorrow, before focusing on its wildcard entry on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickford Racing, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Racing, Team 18 and Garry Rogers Motorsport will also be in action at the rural Victorian circuit tomorrow.