Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

shares
comments
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 8:02 AM

The covers have come off the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden that Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe will race at this year's Bathurst 1000.

The IndyCar stars will run in NAPA Auto Parts colours for their one-off Supercars cameo, their Holden also sporting significant branding from Virgin Australia.

The livery will make its on-track debut tomorrow, the first of three consecutive days of testing at Winton for the wildcard entry.

“I think the livery is a real head-turner, it looks fantastic," said WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart.

“The NAPA Auto Parts blue and yellow collaborates really well with the Virgin Australia colours, and the rest of the support partners.

“It’s such an iconic look in US motorsport, it’s instantly recognisable, and it’s going to look amazing over the top of the mountain.

“Thank you to NAPA Auto Parts, Virgin Australia and all the other partners involved. Not the least the wonderful team at Andretti Autosport and our great friend Bill Sandbrook.

“We are all extremely excited to see how both Alexander and James go, first off at Winton, but more importantly, at Mount Panorama. Bring it on!”

Read Also:

Rossi is already in Australia, with Hinchliffe set to only jet in tomorrow morning before heading straight to Winton.

WAU will run all three of its cars at Winton tomorrow, before focusing on its wildcard entry on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickford Racing, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Racing, Team 18 and Garry Rogers Motorsport will also be in action at the rural Victorian circuit tomorrow.

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
1/6

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
2/6

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
3/6

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
4/6

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
5/6

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
6/6

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Next article
Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad

Previous article

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad

Next article

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers James Hinchcliffe , Alexander Rossi
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

