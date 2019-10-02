Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test
By:
Oct 2, 2019, 7:55 AM

Walkinshaw Andretti United has called off the third day of its pre-Bathurst 1000 wildcard test thanks to an Alexander Rossi crash.

The Indy 500 winner hit the wall on the exit of Turn 4 on the second of a planned three days of pre-Bathurst running, ahead of he and James Hinchcliffe's wildcard entry at the Great Race.

The team has now decided to call off the third day of the test, instead opting to get the car back to Clayton and on the chassis rig before heading to Mount Panorama.

“We’ve made the call to send the car back to our Clayton workshop to be checked over before it leaves for Bathurst," said team co-principal Mathew Nilsson. 

"It’s better to get it back there tonight and looked at before we pack at the end of the week.

“The damaged parts are all replaceable, there was no major structural damage, and it won’t have an impact on next week at Bathurst.

“While we planned to have a third day testing, this is motorsport and these things happen. 

"Both drivers and everyone involved took a lot out of two really solid days of running. They adapted to the car extremely well, and they will be ready for Mount Panorama next week.”



About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

