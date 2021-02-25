Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
20 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Supercars / Breaking news

Rolling sponsorship for Supercars rookie

By:

Erebus Motorsport will use a rolling sponsorship model for Will Brown's rookie Supercars campaign.

shares
comments
Rolling sponsorship for Supercars rookie

The Holden squad has confirmed Brown's #9 entry will cycle through different primary backers across the course of the 2021 season.

The first is WD-40, its familiar blue and yellow hues to adorn Brown's car for what will be his full-time Supercars debut at Bathurst this weekend.

“I am very excited to have WD-40 on the car for the opening round at Bathurst,” Brown said.

“They’re such an iconic brand and have been in motorsport for a long time so it’s great to have them feature on my car.

“I’m really looking forward to Bathurst and hopefully we’ll see the Erebus WD-40 car up the front.”

Read Also:

Erebus boss Barry Ryan added: “To start the year off with WD-40 is really exciting.

“WD-40 have come on board for the entire season, but this round it takes top billing. WD-40 is the brand of choice for the team and the car is sure to make a big impact on track.”

Erebus will field an all-rookie line-up in 2021, Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki replacing David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale at the end of last season.

Brown made a solid start to his first full campaign by topping last Friday's official pre-season test at Winton.

Practice at Mount Panorama kicks off at 12pm local time tomorrow.

Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

Previous article

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Brown
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
WEC

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

11h
2
Formula 1

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

12h
3
MotoGP

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

15h
4
Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

12h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

6h
Latest news
Rolling sponsorship for Supercars rookie
Supercars

Rolling sponsorship for Supercars rookie

1h
Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Supercars

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

20h
Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst
Supercars

Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst

Feb 22, 2021
Second Boost entry joins Supercars grid
Supercars

Second Boost entry joins Supercars grid

Feb 22, 2021
Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts
PMRC

Lowndes locks in two Porsche starts

Feb 21, 2021
Latest videos
Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
7h

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Supercars / Breaking news

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale
Other rally / Breaking news

Coffs Harbour to host Asia Pacific Rally finale

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

More from
Will Brown
Perkins, Russell join Erebus for Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins, Russell join Erebus for Bathurst

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Video Inside
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Brown tipping seamless Supercars transition
Supercars / Breaking news

Brown tipping seamless Supercars transition

More from
Erebus Motorsport
Second Boost entry joins Supercars grid
Supercars / Breaking news

Second Boost entry joins Supercars grid

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020
Is Australia facing a fresh touring car war? Prime

Is Australia facing a fresh touring car war?

Supercars has fought off two-litre touring car competition in the past, so does the launch of TCR Australia mean it will have to do it again?

TCR Australia
May 17, 2019

Trending Today

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

Latest news

Rolling sponsorship for Supercars rookie
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Rolling sponsorship for Supercars rookie

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst

Second Boost entry joins Supercars grid
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Second Boost entry joins Supercars grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.