Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Emotional Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

shares
comments
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 7:11 AM

This is the moment that Garry Rogers confirmed to his staff that the team won't compete in Supercars beyond the end of this year.

The veteran racer and team owner delivered a raw, heartfelt and emotional address to his workforce today, making it official that Garry Rogers Motorsport will walk away from Supercars.

Rogers expressed great pride in what his team has achieved in the category, including its Bathurst 1000 win and its stint as the factory Volvo outfit.

He also explained the realities of the decision to hand back to the team's two Supercars franchises.

 

Next article
Entries close for 2020 Supercars season

Previous article

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Vinales leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP1

4
Supercars

Garry Rogers Motorsport pulls out of Supercars

5
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2

20m

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars
20m

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Emotional Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit
VASC

Emotional Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Entries close for 2020 Supercars season

Tander adamant DJRTP controversy influenced Bathurst race
VASC

Tander adamant DJRTP controversy influenced Bathurst race

Rogers: ZB Commodore changed GRM focus
VASC

Rogers: ZB Commodore changed GRM focus

Garry Rogers Motorsport pulls out of Supercars
VASC

Garry Rogers Motorsport pulls out of Supercars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.