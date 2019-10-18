Emotional Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

The veteran racer and team owner delivered a raw, heartfelt and emotional address to his workforce today, making it official that Garry Rogers Motorsport will walk away from Supercars.

Rogers expressed great pride in what his team has achieved in the category, including its Bathurst 1000 win and its stint as the factory Volvo outfit.

He also explained the realities of the decision to hand back to the team's two Supercars franchises.