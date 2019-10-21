Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly confirms spot on 2020 Supercars grid

shares
comments
Kelly confirms spot on 2020 Supercars grid
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 6:06 AM

Rick Kelly has confirmed that he'll drive one of the two Ford Mustangs run by a new-look Kelly Racing outfit in Supercars next season.

The family-run team is changing manufacturers for a second time in its 10-year history at the end of this season, when it swaps its ageing Nissan Altima hardware for factory-backed Mustangs and scales back to two cars.

While KR didn't confirm its driver line-up along with the Ford switch, it's largely expected that Kelly and Andre Heimgartner will stay with the team, and Simona de Silvestro and Garry Jacobson will move on. 

One part of that has now been made official, Kelly telling Network 10's RPM TV show that he and major backer Castrol are locked in for 2020.

However he says the second car is still up in the air, with internal and external options currently being assessed.

“Obviously we have got Castrol on my car; we announced I think a multi-year agreement at the start of this year so myself and Castrol will be continuing next year,” Kelly said.

“We hope to make an announcement on the second car full-time driver in about three or four weeks.

“We have got some fantastic options within our team and externally.

“Our aim at Kelly Racing has always been to help nurture young talent and get the drivers in there that can do the job.

“So some difficult decisions need to be made there, but like I say, we’re looking at the future and how we can position ourselves best to be competitive on the track.”

Should Heimgartner be retained as expected, that would leave de Silvestro and Jacobson on the look for new seats in 2020.

The former has already inked a Porsche Formula E test contract, which, while not ruling her out of continuing in Supercars, adds to speculation that she may not continue as a full-time driver in the Aussie series.

Jacobson, meanwhile, is being linked with a share in the second Matt Stone Racing entry should a rule allowing multiple drivers to split a seat over a season be approved by the Supercars Commission. 

Next article
Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat

Previous article

Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Rick Kelly
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

2
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

4
Supercars

Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat

5
Formula 1

Grosjean: Split-screen can fix F1's midfield TV coverage

Latest videos

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Latest news

Kelly confirms spot on 2020 Supercars grid
VASC

Kelly confirms spot on 2020 Supercars grid

Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat
VASC

Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat

CAMS clarifies plan for record-breaking Bathurst fine
VASC

CAMS clarifies plan for record-breaking Bathurst fine

Full statement: How and why DJRTP was charged
VASC

Full statement: How and why DJRTP was charged

Penske hit with $250,000 fine, points penalty for Bathurst breach
VASC

Penske hit with $250,000 fine, points penalty for Bathurst breach

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.