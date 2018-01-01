Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Reynolds on Bathurst heartbreak: 'My body gave up'

shares
comments
Reynolds on Bathurst heartbreak: 'My body gave up'
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

David Reynolds has been left devastated by the leg cramps that cost him a shot at winning back-to-back Bathurst 1000 titles.

Reynolds and co-driver Luke Youlden were in control of the race until the Lap 135 mark, at which point Reynolds – midway through a triple stint – began to cramp in his legs.

He lost enough pace to let eventual winner Craig Lowndes into the lead, before letting his foot slip off the clutch during his final stop which resulted in a drive-through penalty.

That meant second turned into seventh, before Reynolds was ultimately forced to hand over to Youlden for the final handful of laps.

They were classified 14th.

“I’m so, so devastated," said Reynolds.

"We had the fastest car all day and then my leg was cramping, big time.

“When Lowndes passed me I was at 50 per cent throttle, I couldn’t tell if I was on the brake or on the throttle.

“I’ve never had that before in anything I’ve ever driven, it was just bizarre.

“Probably the first 15 laps, I wasn’t mentally there, I was just lost and then my body gave up after that.

“I’m just so disappointed for everyone involved. We had the best car, I just can’t believe it.”

Next Supercars article
Bathurst 1000: Lowndes/Richards win, cramps deny Reynolds

Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Lowndes/Richards win, cramps deny Reynolds
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers David Reynolds
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Japanese GP: Hamilton wins as Vettel clashes with Verstappen

46m ago
Live: Follow the Thailand MotoGP race as it happens Article
MotoGP

Live: Follow the Thailand MotoGP race as it happens

Carey meets team bosses to discuss F1's future Article
Formula 1

Carey meets team bosses to discuss F1's future

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

News in depth
Reynolds on Bathurst heartbreak: 'My body gave up'
Supercars

Reynolds on Bathurst heartbreak: 'My body gave up'

Bathurst 1000: Lowndes/Richards win, cramps deny Reynolds
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Lowndes/Richards win, cramps deny Reynolds

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds/Youlden lead, drama for Red Bull Holdens
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds/Youlden lead, drama for Red Bull Holdens

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.