Reynolds may race nitro funny car

According to Reynolds there's a plan in the works for him to make an appearance in a 6000-horsepower drag racer on the Friday night of this year's Darwin Triple Crown.

It would come as part of a unique format for Supercars' annual trek north in June, which includes a drag meet on Friday night and both the Australian Superbike Championship and the Stadium Super Trucks on the support bill.

The Bathurst 1000 winner says he's still contemplating the offer and is yet to have the idea green lit by his Kelly Grove Racing squad.

"I've been asked to drive a nitro funny car; 6000 horsepower, 500 and something kays an hour...," Reynolds said on the latest Below the Bonnet podcast.

"I rang them back and said I need to up my life insurance, clear my browser history and I'm in.

"The whole process is that I have to go and get my licence. Then they start introducing me into it. I've got to learn how to do a burnout at the start. It's just a PR stunt. I think [Supercars TV boss] Nathan Prendergast is doing it with me.

"I've got get clearance from my team, but it should be okay."

Reynolds is also set to sample some new hardware at Phillip Island today. As part of his TV hosting debut with the Seven Network he'll drive a Peugeot TCR car around Phillip Island with Jack Perkins alongside him.