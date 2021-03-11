Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

By:

Supercars ace David Reynolds has been offered the opportunity to race a nitro funny car in Darwin later this year.

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

According to Reynolds there's a plan in the works for him to make an appearance in a 6000-horsepower drag racer on the Friday night of this year's Darwin Triple Crown.

It would come as part of a unique format for Supercars' annual trek north in June, which includes a drag meet on Friday night and both the Australian Superbike Championship and the Stadium Super Trucks on the support bill.

The Bathurst 1000 winner says he's still contemplating the offer and is yet to have the idea green lit by his Kelly Grove Racing squad.

"I've been asked to drive a nitro funny car; 6000 horsepower, 500 and something kays an hour...," Reynolds said on the latest Below the Bonnet podcast.

"I rang them back and said I need to up my life insurance, clear my browser history and I'm in.

"The whole process is that I have to go and get my licence. Then they start introducing me into it. I've got to learn how to do a burnout at the start. It's just a PR stunt. I think [Supercars TV boss] Nathan Prendergast is doing it with me.

"I've got get clearance from my team, but it should be okay."

Reynolds is also set to sample some new hardware at Phillip Island today. As part of his TV hosting debut with the Seven Network he'll drive a Peugeot TCR car around Phillip Island with Jack Perkins alongside him.

shares
comments
Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Previous article

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Drag
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

9h
2
Formula 1

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

10h
3
MotoGP

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test as Marquez fractures foot

1h
4
Formula 1

Williams has "almost a first-race upgrade" for F1 testing

2h
5
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

7h
Latest news
Reynolds may race nitro funny car
Supercars

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

54m
Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Mar 9, 2021
Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Mar 8, 2021
Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative
Supercars

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative

Mar 8, 2021
Mostert calls out social media bullies
Supercars

Mostert calls out social media bullies

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
New backing for S5000 points leader Randle
Other open wheel / Breaking news

New backing for S5000 points leader Randle

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
David Reynolds
Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds adjusting to "foreign" Mustang

Youlden reunited with Reynolds for Bathurst
Supercars / Breaking news

Youlden reunited with Reynolds for Bathurst

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring
Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test as Marquez fractures foot
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Vinales fastest in Qatar MotoGP test as Marquez fractures foot

Williams has "almost a first-race upgrade" for F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams has "almost a first-race upgrade" for F1 testing

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Schumacher: Haas needs to be "feisty" like its livery in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: Haas needs to be "feisty" like its livery in 2021

Latest news

Reynolds may race nitro funny car
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds may race nitro funny car

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team bosses back Indigenous race team

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.