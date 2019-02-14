Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Testing report

Reynolds leads early Supercars test running

shares
comments
Reynolds leads early Supercars test running
By:
11m ago

David Reynolds leads the way at the midway point of the pre-season Supercars test at Phillip Island.

The Erebus driver went quickest around 90 minutes into the day, a 1m30.953s after a switch to better rubber putting him 0.07s ahead of Scott Pye.

Reynolds then handed the #9 Erebus Holden over to endurance co-driver Luke Youlden for the rest of the morning, before returning to the track at the wheel of teammate Anton De Pasquale's #99 Holden for a comparison test just after lunch.

"It's been good," said Reynolds.

"We rolled out and the car had good balance. I knocked around on some old tyres, put a decent set on, and it's not too bad.

"I still think the Fords are better in the high-speed – the [Scott] McLaughlin Ford is better in the high-speed – but we're a bit better in the slow-speed. We kind of expected that.

"We've got a few tuning items to go through this afternoon and then we'll see what happens."

Read Also:

Pye currently sits second, while De Pasquale set the third quickest time during the morning session.

McLaughlin is fourth quickest and best of the Mustangs, the reigning champion having led the way for much if the first 45 minutes of the day.

His Penske teammate Coulthard sits fifth, James Courtney in sixth, and James Moffat seventh in Chaz Mostert's Tickford Mustang.

James Golding is eighth, Rick Kelly is the best Nissan in ninth, and Shane van Gisbergen leads the way for Triple Eight in 10th.

There's only been one red flag so far today, a 27-minute stoppage to clean the circuit.

Next article
Nissan Supercars engine upgrade brought to Phillip Island test

Previous article

Nissan Supercars engine upgrade brought to Phillip Island test
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

6h ago
Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Latest videos
BMR Test Day Livery 01:01
Supercars

BMR Test Day Livery

4h ago
Penrite Racing 2019 Launch 00:56
Supercars

Penrite Racing 2019 Launch

Feb 10, 2019

News in depth
Reynolds leads early Supercars test running
Supercars

Reynolds leads early Supercars test running

Nissan Supercars engine upgrade brought to Phillip Island test
Supercars

Nissan Supercars engine upgrade brought to Phillip Island test

More Tickford Mustangs revealed ahead of Supercars test
Supercars

More Tickford Mustangs revealed ahead of Supercars test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.