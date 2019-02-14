Reynolds leads early Supercars test running

The Erebus driver went quickest around 90 minutes into the day, a 1m30.953s after a switch to better rubber putting him 0.07s ahead of Scott Pye.

Reynolds then handed the #9 Erebus Holden over to endurance co-driver Luke Youlden for the rest of the morning, before returning to the track at the wheel of teammate Anton De Pasquale's #99 Holden for a comparison test just after lunch.

"It's been good," said Reynolds.

"We rolled out and the car had good balance. I knocked around on some old tyres, put a decent set on, and it's not too bad.

"I still think the Fords are better in the high-speed – the [Scott] McLaughlin Ford is better in the high-speed – but we're a bit better in the slow-speed. We kind of expected that.

"We've got a few tuning items to go through this afternoon and then we'll see what happens."

Pye currently sits second, while De Pasquale set the third quickest time during the morning session.

McLaughlin is fourth quickest and best of the Mustangs, the reigning champion having led the way for much if the first 45 minutes of the day.

His Penske teammate Coulthard sits fifth, James Courtney in sixth, and James Moffat seventh in Chaz Mostert's Tickford Mustang.

James Golding is eighth, Rick Kelly is the best Nissan in ninth, and Shane van Gisbergen leads the way for Triple Eight in 10th.

There's only been one red flag so far today, a 27-minute stoppage to clean the circuit.