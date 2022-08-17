Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars completes junior class backflip Next / Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort
Supercars News

Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000

Grove Racing has confirmed that Matt Campbell will partner David Reynolds for the Bathurst 1000 while Matt Payne will be paired with Lee Holdsworth.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000
Listen to this article

It has long been expected that Payne, who will graduate with GR to Supercars next season, would make his main game debut alongside Reynolds, while Campbell would partner Holdsworth.

However the squad has confirmed that the factory Porsche ace will instead share the lead entry with Reynolds and Payne will be paired with Holdsworth.

“I’m very excited to be co-driving with Dave this year for Penrite Racing," said prototype-bound Campbell.

"He has won the race before and is always quick at Mount Panorama, so I just want to help put him in the best position possible to be at the pointy end late in the race and pay back the Groves for this opportunity.

“Bathurst is a race that carries so much credibility overseas. Winning the 12 Hour was a real highlight but winning the 1000 is something I’d really love to achieve in my career.”

Payne, meanwhile, will be partnering veteran Holdsworth, who he is set to replace in the #10 Grove Racing Mustang next season.

Holdsworth is widely expected to move to Blanchard Racing Team as a replacement for PremiAir-bound Tim Slade.

“Racing in the Bathurst 1000 has been a dream of mine since I started racing karts in New Zealand," said Payne.

"It will be a big weekend doubling up with Super2 as well. I look forward to doing the best I can and working with Lee to do a solid job for Penrite Racing.”

Team Principal David Cauchi added: “Campbell and Payne are going to be a great mix of experience and youth. Campbell has won many endurance races including the Bathurst 12 Hour, and he competes in endurance racing all the time so the team can draw on his vast experience.

“Payne has done a great job for us in Super2, proving that he is not only fast but can manage his raw speed over a race distance. Going to the Mountain for the first time as a main series co-driver is a big undertaking, so pairing him with the man who won the race last year as a co-driver is the perfect match.

“There are a lot of points on offer at Bathurst and it is a long day in the office. It is all about minimising mistakes from everyone and being on the lead lap for those final stints to the chequered flag. If we can do this, anything is possible from there.”

Payne will cut laps in Holdsworth's car during the dedicated co-driver session at Sandown on Friday, while Campbell is currently overseas.

shares
comments
Supercars completes junior class backflip
Previous article

Supercars completes junior class backflip
Next article

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview Sandown
Supercars

2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort Sandown
Supercars

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Lee Holdsworth More from
Lee Holdsworth
Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat
Supercars

Holdsworth in contention for BRT seat

More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round
Supercars

More liveries unveiled ahead of Indigenous Round

Mostert, Holdsworth land Bathurst 12 Hour seats
Endurance

Mostert, Holdsworth land Bathurst 12 Hour seats

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery Townsville
Supercars

Grove Racing retains Indigenous livery

Ford caps 2023 Supercars entries
Supercars

Ford caps 2023 Supercars entries

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer
Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against former engineer

Latest news

2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

The famous Sandown circuit will host the ninth round of the 2022 Supercars season this weekend.

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort
Supercars Supercars

Randle's Sandown cancer fundraising effort

Thomas Randle will run a tweaked livery for the Sandown SuperSprint weekend as part of a fundraising effort for a cause close to his heart.

Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds lands Porsche ace for Bathurst 1000

Grove Racing has confirmed that Matt Campbell will partner David Reynolds for the Bathurst 1000 while Matt Payne will be paired with Lee Holdsworth.

Supercars completes junior class backflip
Supercars Supercars

Supercars completes junior class backflip

Supercars has formalised its backflip on its junior structure for 2023 while a standalone V8 Touring Cars class has also been confirmed.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.