Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

shares
comments
Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
By:

David Reynolds is set to be formally named as the lead driver of the new-look Kelly Grove Racing outfit this Saturday.

The two-car Ford squad made its first big announcement of the year this morning, confirming a significant investment from the Grove Group.

That's set to be followed on Saturday by the unveiling of Reynolds alongside Andre Heimgartner.

We'll also get a first look at the Penrite-backed Ford Mustang Reynolds will race this year, the Australian oil company having followed the Bathurst 1000 winner from Erebus to KGR.

That was teased as part of today's ownership announcement, Todd Kelly, Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove pictured kneeling in front of a car featuring hints of Penrite's black and red (see below).

The Reynolds announcement will come almost exactly a month after confirmation of his exit from Erebus, just a single year into a decade-long deal.

That followed a tough 2020 that took its toll on the relationship between Reynolds and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

The Kelly deal has long been the worst-kept secret in Supercars, speculation of the move first rearing its head well before last season was finished.

Interestingly, it's not the first time Reynolds and the Kellys have navigated a tricky contractual situation. Reynolds spent the 2011 season driving for KR, before breaking contract to join Ford Performance Racing in 2012.

Once the Reynolds deal is confirmed, there will be just one spot left on the 2021 Supercars grid – the second Team Sydney seat alongside Fabian Coulthard.

Todd Kelly, Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove

Todd Kelly, Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove

Photo by: Kelly Racing

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

Previous article

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

Russell banishing thoughts of 2022 Mercedes F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell banishing thoughts of 2022 Mercedes F1 chance

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Al Rajhi wins, Al-Attiyah beats Peterhansel
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Al Rajhi wins, Al-Attiyah beats Peterhansel

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 rubbishes talk of delay to 2022 new rules

Latest news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

Croke replaces Story as DJR team principal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Croke replaces Story as DJR team principal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn't want Ricciardo debut to be like his first day

15h
2
Formula 1

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

7h
3
Formula 1

Russell banishing thoughts of 2022 Mercedes F1 chance

10h
4
WEC

Toyota reveals first pictures of new Le Mans hypercar

17h
5
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

14h

Latest news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing
Supercars

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia
TCRA

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

Croke replaces Story as DJR team principal
Supercars

Croke replaces Story as DJR team principal

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst
Supercars

Caruso joins Team 18 for Bathurst

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.