Reynolds poised for early Supercars return

The Kelly Grove Racing driver has been in exile for the past two SMP events after a COVID-19 vaccine exemption he used to enter New South Wales late last month was turned down by NSW health officials.

He received his first dose of vaccine as soon as it became clear his exemption wouldn't be accepted, in a bid to be double vaccinated in time for the Bathurst 1000.

However he has been able to reach the required double vaccination status earlier than expected and is expected to be back behind the wheel of the #26 KGR Mustang at SMP this weekend.

Should Reynolds' return be sealed it will bring KGR co-driver Luke Youlden's impressive cameo in the main game to an end.

It also means KGR's other co-driver Matt Campbell won't get any additional pre-Bathurst 1000 laps, the team having initially planned to run him in the #26 for the final SMP hit-out before he partners Andre Heimgartner in the #7 for the Great Race.

However that plan had been harpooned even before a Reynolds return was one the table, thanks to a rule that prevents drivers from switching entries without approval from Supercars.