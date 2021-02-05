Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

shares
comments
Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return
By:

David Reynolds says the air from a decade-old contract dispute was cleared quickly after his return to Kelly Grove Racing.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner joined the new-look KGR outfit in a sensational off-season switch from Erebus Motorsport, just one year into a decade-long deal with the Holden squad.

It's the second time Reynolds has found himself at the centre of contract-related controversy, and the second time the Kelly Racing/KGR has been involved.

Last time, however, it was as Reynolds exited Kelly Racing after a single season to join Tickford Racing at the end of the 2011.

The split came after a bitter stand-off with then-Kelly Racing boss John Crennan over an agreement for the 2012 season.

That left some air that needed to be cleared upon Reynolds' unlikely return to Braeside this year, something he and Todd Kelly got out of the way early.

"Whatever happened 10 years ago is well in the past now," Reynolds told Motorsport.com.

"We briefly touched on it the first day I got there, and now it's full steam ahead on the future.

"We're not trying to look at the past anymore. Looking back only gives you a sore neck."

Reynolds added there are a lot of "familiar faces" around the KGR shop, unsurprising given not only his history with the team, but some key off-season hires from Erebus.

That includes former Erebus crew chief Dennis Huijser and Reynolds' race engineer Alistair McVean.

Sponsor Penrite Oils also followed Reynolds from Erebus to KGR, while Luke Youlden – who won Bathurst alongside Reynolds in 2017 – has been recruited as a co-driver for this season.

Kelly had his first taste of the KGR Mustang during a ride day on Wednesday.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Todd Kelly , David Reynolds
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

