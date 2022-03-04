Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney News

Repco using Supercars to celebrate its century

Repco will use its naming rights deal with Supercars to celebrate its 100 years of operation.

Repco using Supercars to celebrate its century
Listen to this article

The automotive parts and accessories retailer turns 100 this year, its history dating back to a tin shed in Collingwood, Melbourne, in 1922.

Since then it has grown into one of the most recognisable brands in the Australian automotive industry, with more than 400 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Repco also has a long association with motor racing, including helping power Jack Brabham to his third Formula 1 world championship back in 1966.

Its latest foray into motorsport is an extensive sponsorship deal with Supercars that includes backing both the series itself and its centrepiece race, the Bathurst 1000.

It's also a team sponsor of the powerhouse Dick Johnson Racing squad.

And it's on that platform Repco will celebrate its 100th anniversary, with promise if a season-long party underpinned by its trackside The Garage activation.

“2022 has incredible significance for the Repco family as we celebrate our 100th anniversary," said Repco's Head of Sponsorship Mitch Wiley.

"That is 100 years of innovation, enthusiasm and of course, a deep passion for, and history in, motor racing.

“From supplying parts for the original 48-215 FX Holden, through to our partnership with Sir Jack Brabham to build the engine for the world-conquering BT-19. This year, we will bring to life some of the amazing stories from the last century that have made us who we are today and continue to shape our love for all things automotive.

“We have a year long celebration planned, you’ll see plenty of Repco activity for the fans at races throughout the year, kicking off this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“We can’t wait for this weekend, and to spend time with fans across Australia and New Zealand. We are pumped for the season, and of course to get back to Mount Panorama for this year’s instalment of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

"We have so many exciting initiatives planned, we can’t wait to celebrate with the fans.”

