Supercars Breaking news

Render of Supercars Mustang revealed

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
18/04/2018 10:07

Ford Performance has revealed a render of its Mustang in Supercars trim, ahead of the muscle car's entry into the Aussie series next year.

Ford yesterday confirmed that it will revive its factory Supercars programme, with a financial and technical alliance with front-running teams DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing.

The brand will also bring its famous Mustang bodyshape to Supercars for the first time, with a five-litre V8 powered racing version of the two-door coupe.

The car will be designed and homologated this year as part of a three-way programme between the two teams and Ford Performance before debuting at the Adelaide 500 next March.

An official teaser of the Mustang in Supercars trim has now been revealed, with Ford Performance releasing concept artwork cerated by Ford Exterior Vehicle Designer Nima Nourian.

The car's real-life appearance will ultimately be dictated by Supercars' strict parity and homologation rules.

About this article
Series Supercars
Article type Breaking news
