Red Bull Supercars Camaro spotted at Bathurst

The Triple Eight-built prototype, which has served as a test bed throughout the Gen3 development process, was stickered up in a garage at the circuit yesterday.

It's set to lap Mount Panorama today as part of Red Bull's promotional activity.

Red Bull has a significant presence at Mount Panorama this weekend, with its Formula 1 team on site with a V8-powered RB7.

Liam Lawson will drive the car in a special demonstration between the two qualifying sessions for the 12 Hour and you'd potentially trouble the unofficial lap record set by Jenson Button in a McLaren F1 car back in 2011.

It's expected that the Red Bull-liveried Camaro will be on track at the same time as the F1 car.

Watch the Red Bull demo live and free on Motorsport.tv (not available for viewers inside Australia and New Zealand).