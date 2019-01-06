Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Red Bull Holden 2019 Supercars challenger unveiled

shares
comments
Red Bull Holden 2019 Supercars challenger unveiled
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jan 6, 2019, 6:06 AM

Triple Eight has unveiled the Red Bull colours that Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen will use for the 2019 Supercars season.

The team revealed its new look at its season launch at Dalby Aerodrome in Queensland, with recently-retired superstar Craig Lowndes – today confirmed as Whincup's partner for the enduros – back behind the wheel of a Red Bull-backed machine.

As teased late last week, the car features more white at the front end than the 2018 version of the livery. The blue also carries further back, running up the rear quarter panel and onto the hatch underneath the wing. That means the major Holden branding has switched from black to white.

“It’s really great to reveal the 2019 Red Bull Holden Racing Team car livery in Dalby," said Lowndes.

"This year we’ve done something different by launching in Dalby and getting close to the community here. The people and the farmers came out and they all had a smile on their faces."

Triple Eight scales back to two cars for the 2019 season, a deal to sign Simona de Silvestro to replace Lowndes in its third entry having fallen over last September.

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Next article
Lowndes and Whincup to partner up for Supercars enduros

Previous article

Lowndes and Whincup to partner up for Supercars enduros

Next article

Whincup says Bathurst success with Lowndes not a given

Whincup says Bathurst success with Lowndes not a given
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Craig Lowndes , Jamie Whincup , Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Holden Hero says farewell to full-time Supercars career as Championship goes down to the wire 01:44
Supercars

Holden Hero says farewell to full-time Supercars career as Championship goes down to the wire

Nov 20, 2018
Tickford Racing prepares for Ford Falcon swan song 01:47
Supercars

Tickford Racing prepares for Ford Falcon swan song

Nov 20, 2018

News in depth
Title-winning engineer named Supercars technical manager
Supercars

Title-winning engineer named Supercars technical manager

Richards set for Winterbottom enduro switch
Supercars

Richards set for Winterbottom enduro switch

How Stanaway got an unlikely second Supercars chance
Supercars

How Stanaway got an unlikely second Supercars chance

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.