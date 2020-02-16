Randle to partner Percat at Supercars enduros

The 23-year-old moves to the Albury squad after debuting at last year's long-distance races with Tickford Racing, he and Lee Holdsworth securing a best result of third at the Sandown 500.

He will dovetail his enduro commitments with a Super2 programme with MW Motorsport, Randle set to start as the season as one of the absolute title favourites.

There is, however, a question mark over his fitness for early part of the Super2 season, as he undergoes chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

The chemotherapy treatment is expected to be finished well before the opening enduro at The Bend in September.

“I’m thrilled to be joining BJR as co-driver to Nick," said Randle.

"It’s a very exciting time. I have to say a huge thanks to Brad and Kim [Jones] for the chance to be a part of their organisation. They’re a team with so much history in not only Supercars, but in Australian Motorsport.

“I feel that the experience of competing in my first Supercars enduro campaign, as well as making my Wildcard debut at Tailem Bend last year, will put me in good stead for the upcoming season of endurance.

“I’m very focused on getting behind the wheel of the BJR #8 Holden Commodore and delighted to be teaming up with Nick. I’ve known Nick for many years and are sure we are equally as hungry to get the results the team deserves."

Percat added: “I’m really excited to have Thomas alongside me for the enduro cup.

"He is fast and a proven race winner in Super2, and an extremely motivated young driver who showed last year he can do a good job. He will be a great asset to the whole team.”

The team is yet to announce who will partner its three other drivers, Todd Hazelwood, Macauley Jones and rookie Jack Smith.