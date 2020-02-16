Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Randle to partner Percat at Supercars enduros

shares
comments
Randle to partner Percat at Supercars enduros
By:
Feb 16, 2020, 9:49 PM

Brad Jones Racing has signed Thomas Randle to partner Nick Percat for the 2020 Supercars endurance races.

The 23-year-old moves to the Albury squad after debuting at last year's long-distance races with Tickford Racing, he and Lee Holdsworth securing a best result of third at the Sandown 500.

He will dovetail his enduro commitments with a Super2 programme with MW Motorsport, Randle set to start as the season as one of the absolute title favourites.

There is, however, a question mark over his fitness for early part of the Super2 season, as he undergoes chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

The chemotherapy treatment is expected to be finished well before the opening enduro at The Bend in September.

Read Also:

“I’m thrilled to be joining BJR as co-driver to Nick," said Randle.

"It’s a very exciting time. I have to say a huge thanks to Brad and Kim [Jones] for the chance to be a part of their organisation. They’re a team with so much history in not only Supercars, but in Australian Motorsport.

“I feel that the experience of competing in my first Supercars enduro campaign, as well as making my Wildcard debut at Tailem Bend last year, will put me in good stead for the upcoming season of endurance.

“I’m very focused on getting behind the wheel of the BJR #8 Holden Commodore and delighted to be teaming up with Nick. I’ve known Nick for many years and are sure we are equally as hungry to get the results the team deserves."

Percat added: “I’m really excited to have Thomas alongside me for the enduro cup.

"He is fast and a proven race winner in Super2, and an extremely motivated young driver who showed last year he can do a good job. He will be a great asset to the whole team.”

The team is yet to announce who will partner its three other drivers, Todd Hazelwood, Macauley Jones and rookie Jack Smith.

Next article
"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test

Previous article

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Nick Percat , Thomas Randle
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

2
Formula 1

Sainz admits to early contract talks with McLaren

3
Formula 1

AlphaTauri presents new-look F1 car for 2020

4
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2020’s new cars on track so far

5
Formula 1

Renault's F1 future now safer, says Abiteboul

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Randle to partner Percat at Supercars enduros
VASC

Randle to partner Percat at Supercars enduros

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test
Indy

"I loved it!" says McLaughlin after first IndyCar oval test

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden breaks cover
VASC

Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden breaks cover

Le Brocq Mustang Supercar unveiled
VASC

Le Brocq Mustang Supercar unveiled

Davison/Perkins Supercars enduro combo confirmed
VASC

Davison/Perkins Supercars enduro combo confirmed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.