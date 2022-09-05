Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe

Listen to this article

The historic track will host Supercars for the final time this weekend, ahead of motor racing activities ceasing early next year.

Pukekohe has been the traditional home of Supercars in New Zealand, with the final outing coinciding with a return to NZ for the series for the first time since 2019.

To honour Pukekohe's place in Supercars history, Tickford Racing driver Randle will carry a special Castrol livery this weekend.

The new look features the famous silver fern as well as the Te Reo Māori phrase “ngā mihi, Pukekohe”, which translates to “thank you, Pukekohe".

“Castrol has a century of history in New Zealand, so we are delighted to add a special NZ tweak to the Castrol Racing Mustang for this weekend in Auckland," said Castrol ANZ's Brand & Product Marketing Manager Jan Willink.

"Motorsport is in Castrol’s DNA, so we also felt it was important to pay tribute to the heritage of Pukekohe and the memories it has provided so many over nearly 60 years.

"As we all know, Kiwi race fans are extraordinarily passionate about their motorsport, we think the local crowd will love the new look on the green machine, and we hope they’ll back Thomas and the Castrol Racing crew throughout the weekend’s racing.”

The Auckland SuperSprint will mark Randle's first competitive trip to Pukekohe, the rookie having travelled across the ditch recently to log some miles in a Toyota 86.

He has tasted success in NZ before, though, having won the hotly-contested Toyota Racing Series in 2017.

“I’m certainly excited to head to New Zealand and hit the track in the new-look Castrol Racing Ford Mustang,” Randle said.

“Pukekohe has such a rich history of motorsport from over the years, and while it’s sad that this will be our final race there I’m thrilled to get to race a Supercar there, especially with this awesome livery aboard the Castrol Racing Mustang.

"It’s a great tribute to New Zealand motorsport, the country is just mad for motor racing and the Supercars race is always packed there, so I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.

"I’ve never actually raced at Pukekohe before, but I have some great memories in New Zealand from winning the Castrol Toyota Racing Series back in 2017, hopefully we can replicate that success when we head across the ditch!”

The Auckland SuperSprint kicks off this Friday.

