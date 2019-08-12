Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Breaking news

Livery revealed for wildcard Mustang Supercars driver

Livery revealed for wildcard Mustang Supercars driver
By:
Aug 12, 2019, 8:10 PM

Tickford Racing has unveiled the livery for Thomas Randle’s wildcard Supercars entry at the Bend Motorsport Park.

Randle, who notched up his maiden Super2 win at Queensland last month, is due to make his debut in the main series on August 23-25 at the wheel of a Ford Mustang run by Tickford.

The 23-year-old will race in the colours of stove manufacturer Scandia, which has already been sponsoring the full-season Tickford entry of Cameron Waters since the start of the season.

The Bend debut will offer Randle valuable mileage in a Supercars-spec Mustang ahead of his three enduro outings as Lee Holdsworth’s teammate later in the year.

“It’s just like being drafted from the VFL up to the AFL for a match, so it’s a real dream come true,” Randle said. 

“I’m very excited to be making my main game Supercars Championship debut, and I’ve just got to thank everyone from Tickford Racing who’s helped put this together over the past couple months. 

“Of course I’ve got to thank Scandia for coming on board as the primary partner on the car, as well as Skye Sands, ACT Fence Hire, V8 Sleuth, Castrol, Lifeview Residential Care, and McQuinn Electrical, it’s really cool to have so many partners throwing support behind my main game debut. 

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to race in Supercars, and it’s going to be super awesome to finally drive a Mustang Supercar on my own for a round at Tailem Bend in less than a fortnight.”

Randle made his Super2 debut with Tickford last year and has stayed with the team in 2019, and currently sits a strong fourth in the championship.

He becomes Tickford’s first wildcard driver since the 2015 Bathurst 1000, when the team fielded an extra Ford Falcon for Simona de Silvestro and Renee Gracie.

Tickford Racing team principal Tim Edwards said the team has been “working hard for a while on getting Tom a crack in the main game, so we’re happy to finally roll it out for Tailem Bend.” 

He added: “We’re very grateful to Scandia and excited to see them step up their involvement to make this happen. 

“Tom’s been a great addition to the team and obviously is really coming along as a driver, so we’re looking forward to getting him in a Mustang to race against the main game boys.”

Randle will get his first taste of Supercars machinery on Tuesday as all five Tickford Mustangs take to the Winton Motor Raceway.

Randle’s addition will take the number of Mustangs at the Bend to seven, including the two entered by DJR Team Penske.

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Drivers Thomas Randle
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

