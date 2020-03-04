Supercars
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
7 days
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
29 days
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
50 days
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
71 days
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
92 days
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
113 days
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
134 days
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
176 days
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
197 days
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
217 days
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
239 days
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
260 days
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
274 days
See full:
Supercars / Breaking news

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle
By:
Mar 4, 2020, 8:03 AM

Super2 title contender Thomas Randle has been cleared for the upcoming Symmons Plains round, with positive test results allowing his chemotherapy treatment to be postponed.

The rising Supercars star was unexpectedly diagnosed with testicular cancer mid-way through January, which meant undergoing surgery just weeks before the Adelaide 500.

He was declared fit to race at the Super2 season-opener, but further tests indicated he would need to undergo chemotherapy – which left him in doubt for next month's second round in Tasmania and beyond.

The situation has improved since then, however, with the latest round of tests leaving Randle's oncologist comfortable with month-to-month checks for the time being.

While still unable to commit for the entire season, the news means the MW Motorsport Nissan driver will be on the grid at Symmons Plains.

"The next check is in a month's time, and it will probably be each month after that, but that mean's I'll be there for Tasmania," he confirmed to Motorsport.com.

"It's great. The decision hasn't been made because of my racing, a medical professor wouldn't make a decision like that for the sake of motor racing.

"He's happy with where the numbers are at."

Series Supercars

Drivers Thomas Randle
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle
VASC

Randle declared fit for Tasmania amid cancer battle

Reynolds details depression fight after horror crash
VASC

Reynolds details depression fight after horror crash

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project
VASC

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit
VASC

Team Sydney reacts to Courtney exit

Courtney explains Team Sydney split
VASC

Courtney explains Team Sydney split

