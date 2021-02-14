Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

Pye will carry a tweaked DeWalt livery into his second campaign with the squad, the most notable change the addition of BP Ultimate signage on the bonnet.

The unveiling of the #20 entry rounds out Team 18's 2021 line-up, Mark Winterbottom's revised look having gone public yesterday.

Looking ahead to the new season, Pye has highlighted one-lap pace as the key to becoming a frontrunner.

He spent much of last season converting below-par qualifying efforts into impressive race results, which ultimately yielded ninth in the points.

"This season we have an opportunity to become a strong force and a team that can turn up on any weekend and be a contender," said Pye.

“Our race pace in 2020 was phenomenal but finding that one-lap speed in qualifying is a goal. If we can do that, regular podiums have to be the target.

“Going into my second season with Team 18 I feel really at home already and It’s great to know I’ll be carrying on with my engineer Phil Keed and the crew on my car to build on our learnings from last year.

“Last year sitting in the Top 10 as much as we did was satisfying, but that won’t be enough this year. We want to step up again and be consistently around the top five and aiming for podiums, and ultimately to get the team’s first race win.”

Pye is set for his first proper hit-out of the new year this Friday at the delayed pre-season test at Winton.

The new season then kicks off at Bathurst for the Mount Panorama 500 on February 26-28.