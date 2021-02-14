Pye's 2021 Commodore breaks cover

Looking ahead to the new season, Pye has highlighted one-lap pace as the key to becoming a frontrunner.
He spent much of last season converting below-par qualifying efforts into impressive race results, which ultimately yielded ninth in the points.
"This season we have an opportunity to become a strong force and a team that can turn up on any weekend and be a contender," said Pye.
“Our race pace in 2020 was phenomenal but finding that one-lap speed in qualifying is a goal. If we can do that, regular podiums have to be the target.
“Going into my second season with Team 18 I feel really at home already and It’s great to know I’ll be carrying on with my engineer Phil Keed and the crew on my car to build on our learnings from last year.
“Last year sitting in the Top 10 as much as we did was satisfying, but that won’t be enough this year. We want to step up again and be consistently around the top five and aiming for podiums, and ultimately to get the team’s first race win.”