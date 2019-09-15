Supercars
Supercars / Auckland / Qualifying report

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup tops qualifying, Reynolds crashes

shares
comments
Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup tops qualifying, Reynolds crashes
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 12:09 AM

Jamie Whincup will run last in the Top 10 Shootout at Pukekohe today, as David Reynolds crashed out of qualifying.

Whincup, who was stripped of a podium finish yesterday, came out firing in the 20-minute session, a 1m01.958s putting him on top after the first runs.

Having been briefly displaced by Chaz Mostert, Whincup returned to the top right with a 1m01.562s on his second run.

Only needing to finish in the Top 10, Whincup elected to sit out the final runs. However nobody was able to run down his time, Will Davison getting closest but still falling 0.02s short.

Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen were third and fourth fastest, followed by Lee Holdsworth.

Scott McLaughlin was sixth quickest, the points leader surviving a wild spin coming onto the front straight on his final run.

The high-speed off destroyed a foam advertising board, but McLaughlin did just enough to keep his Penske Ford out of the wall.

Nick Percat, Fabian Coulthard, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters will also take part in this afternoon's single-lap dash.

Reynolds, however, won't feature in the Shootout, the Erebus driver smacking the Turn 4 wall on his first green tyre run.

The crash led to a red flag, which cost him his fastest lap and ruled him out of the rest of the session.

He'll start today's 200-kilometre race from way down in 22nd.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 7 1'01.5620     170.169
2 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 11 1'01.5909 0.0289 0.0289 170.090
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 11 1'01.6314 0.0694 0.0405 169.978
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'01.6593 0.0973 0.0279 169.901
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 12 1'01.7362 0.1742 0.0769 169.689
6 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 10 1'01.7414 0.1794 0.0052 169.675
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'01.7916 0.2296 0.0502 169.537
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 10 1'01.8654 0.3034 0.0738 169.335
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'01.8762 0.3142 0.0108 169.305
10 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 10 1'01.9078 0.3458 0.0316 169.219
11 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'01.9210 0.3590 0.0132 169.183
12 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'01.9465 0.3845 0.0255 169.113
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 12 1'01.9697 0.4077 0.0232 169.050
14 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'02.0408 0.4788 0.0711 168.856
15 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'02.0437 0.4817 0.0029 168.848
16 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'02.0747 0.5127 0.0310 168.764
17 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'02.1329 0.5709 0.0582 168.606
18 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'02.2171 0.6551 0.0842 168.378
19 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'02.3003 0.7383 0.0832 168.153
20 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 11 1'02.3484 0.7864 0.0481 168.023
21 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 11 1'02.4197 0.8577 0.0713 167.831
22 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'02.4999 0.9379 0.0802 167.616
23 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 12 1'02.5196 0.9576 0.0197 167.563
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'02.6650 1.1030 0.1454 167.174
Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

