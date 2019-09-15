Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup tops qualifying, Reynolds crashes
Jamie Whincup will run last in the Top 10 Shootout at Pukekohe today, as David Reynolds crashed out of qualifying.
Whincup, who was stripped of a podium finish yesterday, came out firing in the 20-minute session, a 1m01.958s putting him on top after the first runs.
Having been briefly displaced by Chaz Mostert, Whincup returned to the top right with a 1m01.562s on his second run.
Only needing to finish in the Top 10, Whincup elected to sit out the final runs. However nobody was able to run down his time, Will Davison getting closest but still falling 0.02s short.
Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen were third and fourth fastest, followed by Lee Holdsworth.
Scott McLaughlin was sixth quickest, the points leader surviving a wild spin coming onto the front straight on his final run.
The high-speed off destroyed a foam advertising board, but McLaughlin did just enough to keep his Penske Ford out of the wall.
Nick Percat, Fabian Coulthard, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters will also take part in this afternoon's single-lap dash.
Reynolds, however, won't feature in the Shootout, the Erebus driver smacking the Turn 4 wall on his first green tyre run.
The crash led to a red flag, which cost him his fastest lap and ruled him out of the rest of the session.
He'll start today's 200-kilometre race from way down in 22nd.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7
|1'01.5620
|170.169
|2
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|1'01.5909
|0.0289
|0.0289
|170.090
|3
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|1'01.6314
|0.0694
|0.0405
|169.978
|4
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'01.6593
|0.0973
|0.0279
|169.901
|5
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1'01.7362
|0.1742
|0.0769
|169.689
|6
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1'01.7414
|0.1794
|0.0052
|169.675
|7
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|9
|1'01.7916
|0.2296
|0.0502
|169.537
|8
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1'01.8654
|0.3034
|0.0738
|169.335
|9
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|1'01.8762
|0.3142
|0.0108
|169.305
|10
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1'01.9078
|0.3458
|0.0316
|169.219
|11
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'01.9210
|0.3590
|0.0132
|169.183
|12
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'01.9465
|0.3845
|0.0255
|169.113
|13
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|12
|1'01.9697
|0.4077
|0.0232
|169.050
|14
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|1'02.0408
|0.4788
|0.0711
|168.856
|15
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'02.0437
|0.4817
|0.0029
|168.848
|16
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'02.0747
|0.5127
|0.0310
|168.764
|17
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|1'02.1329
|0.5709
|0.0582
|168.606
|18
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'02.2171
|0.6551
|0.0842
|168.378
|19
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'02.3003
|0.7383
|0.0832
|168.153
|20
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|11
|1'02.3484
|0.7864
|0.0481
|168.023
|21
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|11
|1'02.4197
|0.8577
|0.0713
|167.831
|22
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8
|1'02.4999
|0.9379
|0.0802
|167.616
|23
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|12
|1'02.5196
|0.9576
|0.0197
|167.563
|24
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'02.6650
|1.1030
|0.1454
|167.174
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Auckland
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup tops qualifying, Reynolds crashes
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|Fri 13 Sep
|
20:05
12:05
|
|Practice 2
|Fri 13 Sep
|
23:20
15:20
|
|Practice 3
|Fri 13 Sep
|
19:20
11:20
|
|Qualifying 1
|Sat 14 Sep
|
21:55
13:55
|
|Race 1
|Sat 14 Sep
|
00:10
16:10
|
|Qualifying 2
|Sat 14 Sep
|
19:20
11:20
|
|Shootout
|Sun 15 Sep
|
21:40
13:40
|
|Race 2
|Sun 15 Sep
|
00:10
16:10
|
