Supercars / Auckland / Qualifying report

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup takes first season pole

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup takes first season pole
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 2:14 AM

Jamie Whincup has secured his first Supercars pole position of 2019.

The Triple Eight driver converted his qualifying pace into an unstoppable Top 10 Shootout performance, a 1m01.666s in the single-lap dash leaving him 0.19s clear of the field.

It's Whincup's first pole of the 2019 season, his last coming on the Sunday at Pukekohe last November.

“I had a reasonable lap, not perfect,” said Whincup.

“The track conditions were slightly different to qualifying. The car was fantastic. I couldn’t be happier.”

Lee Holdsworth will start from the outside of the front row, the Tickford driver making up three spots compared to qualifying as he went agonisingly close to a first pole in nine years.

“I knew with Jamie and a few of the others on greens we would probably get knocked off,” said Holdsworth.

“I’m stoked. We used a set of used tyres then, we’d done a run on them already in qualifying, so to pull that time out was brilliant.

“[Cam Waters] gave me a tip that the track was pretty good before my run, so that was a bit of a help.

“It’s great to be second and third, hopefully we can finally get a bit of that silverware.”

Waters was the big mover in the field, improving to the tune of seven spots to qualify third.

Fabian Coulthard will start ahead of teammate Scott McLaughlin for a second day running, the Penske pair fourth and fifth, while Saturday race winner Shane van Gisbergen will start sixth.

The fourth row is all Tickford, Chaz Mostert seventh as Will Davison dropped from second in qualifying to eighth thanks to a mistake at Turn 4.

Holden drivers Nick Percat and Mark Winterbottom will start from ninth and 10th respectively.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1 1'01.6666     169.881
2 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1 1'01.8651 0.1985 0.1985 169.336
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1 1'01.8781 0.2115 0.0130 169.300
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1 1'01.8964 0.2298 0.0183 169.250
5 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1 1'01.9165 0.2499 0.0201 169.195
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1 1'01.9809 0.3143 0.0644 169.019
7 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1 1'02.0236 0.3570 0.0427 168.903
8 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1 1'02.1325 0.4659 0.1089 168.607
9 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1 1'02.1815 0.5149 0.0490 168.474
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1 1'02.3685 0.7019 0.1870 167.969
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Race 2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
20:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
23:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
19:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
21:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
00:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
19:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
21:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
00:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

