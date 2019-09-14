Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Qualifying report

Pukekohe Supercars: Van Gisbergen puts tweaked Holden on pole

shares
comments
Pukekohe Supercars: Van Gisbergen puts tweaked Holden on pole
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 2:34 AM

Shane van Gisbergen took Holden's second pole of the 2019 Supercars season with a stunning last-gasp lap at Pukekohe.

The big guns fired early in the 20-minute session, Chaz Mostert going quickest on his first run with a 1m02.009s, followed closely by Scott McLaughlin and van Gisbergen.

At the six-minute mark Cam Waters made the first appearance in the ones, lowering the benchmark to a 1m01.929s.

Mostert swiftly responded with a 1m01.902s, before van Gisbergen trumped the lot with a 1m01.753s.

Momentum swung back in Tickford's favour as the crucial final runs kicked off, Waters going quickest with a 1m01.698s as Will Davison moved into second place.

At the same time van Gisbergen looked to have ruined his run with a costly slide at the back chicane, forcing him into a second lap on his tyre set.

But a spectacular middle sector helped the Red Bull Holden driver to pole right at the flag, van Gisbergen gapping the Tickford Mustangs by 0.15s.

It's just the second pole for a Commodore driver this season, and comes off the back of a fresh round of aero tweaks.

"I just fired up man, there's nothing like racing at home. With all the people here cheering us on, it's such a cool feeling," said van Gisbergen.

"The first lap of the second run I mucked up, and then I put it together for the last one. I'm super stoked. The race is going to be tough with a bunch of those Fords behind us and the weather coming."

Mostert made it a three-car Tickford train behind van Gisbergen, while Fabian Coulthard made a rare appearance ahead of Scott McLaughlin, the Penske pair locking out the third row.

David Reynolds was the second-best Holden driver down in seventh, followed by Lee Holdsworth, Anton De Pasquale and Nick Percat.

Jamie Whincup was a surprise omission from the top 10, the seven-time champ more than half a second off his teammate's pace down in 12th.

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'01.5480
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'01.6986
3 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'01.7513
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'01.7804
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'01.8018
6 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'01.8461
7 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'01.9151
8 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'01.9338
9 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.0444
10 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.0786
11 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1043
12 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1251
13 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1477
14 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1694
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.1829
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'02.2470
17 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'02.2680
18 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.2712
19 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.3129
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.3532
21 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.3648
22 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'02.4633
23 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'02.6325
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.1087

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

