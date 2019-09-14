Pukekohe Supercars: Van Gisbergen puts tweaked Holden on pole
Shane van Gisbergen took Holden's second pole of the 2019 Supercars season with a stunning last-gasp lap at Pukekohe.
The big guns fired early in the 20-minute session, Chaz Mostert going quickest on his first run with a 1m02.009s, followed closely by Scott McLaughlin and van Gisbergen.
At the six-minute mark Cam Waters made the first appearance in the ones, lowering the benchmark to a 1m01.929s.
Mostert swiftly responded with a 1m01.902s, before van Gisbergen trumped the lot with a 1m01.753s.
Momentum swung back in Tickford's favour as the crucial final runs kicked off, Waters going quickest with a 1m01.698s as Will Davison moved into second place.
At the same time van Gisbergen looked to have ruined his run with a costly slide at the back chicane, forcing him into a second lap on his tyre set.
But a spectacular middle sector helped the Red Bull Holden driver to pole right at the flag, van Gisbergen gapping the Tickford Mustangs by 0.15s.
It's just the second pole for a Commodore driver this season, and comes off the back of a fresh round of aero tweaks.
"I just fired up man, there's nothing like racing at home. With all the people here cheering us on, it's such a cool feeling," said van Gisbergen.
"The first lap of the second run I mucked up, and then I put it together for the last one. I'm super stoked. The race is going to be tough with a bunch of those Fords behind us and the weather coming."
Mostert made it a three-car Tickford train behind van Gisbergen, while Fabian Coulthard made a rare appearance ahead of Scott McLaughlin, the Penske pair locking out the third row.
David Reynolds was the second-best Holden driver down in seventh, followed by Lee Holdsworth, Anton De Pasquale and Nick Percat.
Jamie Whincup was a surprise omission from the top 10, the seven-time champ more than half a second off his teammate's pace down in 12th.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'01.5480
|2
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'01.6986
|3
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'01.7513
|4
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'01.7804
|5
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'01.8018
|6
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'01.8461
|7
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'01.9151
|8
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'01.9338
|9
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.0444
|10
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.0786
|11
|2
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.1043
|12
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.1251
|13
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.1477
|14
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.1694
|15
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.1829
|16
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima
|1'02.2470
|17
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima
|1'02.2680
|18
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.2712
|19
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.3129
|20
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.3532
|21
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'02.3648
|22
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima
|1'02.4633
|23
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima
|1'02.6325
|24
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'03.1087
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Auckland
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Pukekohe Supercars: Van Gisbergen puts tweaked Holden on pole
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|Fri 13 Sep
|
17:05
12:05
|
|Practice 2
|Fri 13 Sep
|
20:20
15:20
|
|Practice 3
|Fri 13 Sep
|
16:20
11:20
|
|Qualifying 1
|Sat 14 Sep
|
18:55
13:55
|
|Race 1
|Sat 14 Sep
|
21:10
16:10
|
|Qualifying 2
|Sat 14 Sep
|
16:20
11:20
|
|Shootout
|Sun 15 Sep
|
18:40
13:40
|
|Race 2
|Sun 15 Sep
|
21:10
16:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets