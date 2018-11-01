Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Practice report

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin edges T8 Holdens in opening practice

shares
comments
Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin edges T8 Holdens in opening practice
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin edged a trio of Triple Eight Holdens in the opening Supercars practice session at Pukekohe.

The Penske driver went quickest just before the quarter-hour mark in the session, shading early pacesetter and title rival Shane van Gisbergen with a 1m03.176s.

He then almost improved on at the midway point, going purple in the first sector before falling 0.003s short of his own benchmark.

While that earlier time would have been good enough for top spot anyway, McLaughlin did finally go quicker, ending up on a 1m03.115s.

"It was a really good session for us, we got through a lot," said McLaughlin.

"We'll just have a think about a few things, we've got a couple of little things to work on for the car and also myself . I'm a little slower in Turns 1, 2, 3, 4 than I wanted to be.

"We'll try and look at that driving-wise and come out stronger."

Craig Lowndes led the trio of Triple Eight cars behind McLaughlin, the veteran improving on his final run to close to within 0.08s of the Penske Ford.

That relegated van Gisbergen to third, the Kiwi not improving on his early time, while Jamie Whincup improved with five minutes to go to slot into fourth, just over a tenth off the pace.

Fabian Coulthard was fifth quickest, followed by Lee Holdsworth, Nick Percat, and Michael Caruso – the top eight all within two-tenths of the pace.

Scott Pye and Rick Kelly rounded out the Top 10.

While there were no crashes during the 40-minute hit-out, there were some wild spins. James Courtney took a high-speed tip across the grass after running wide at Turn 1, while Richie Stanaway found himself bouncing over the Turn 6 kerbs facing the wrong way.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Falcon FG X 1'03.1150  
2 888 Australia Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.1980 0.0830
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.2271 0.1121
4 1 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.2371 0.1221
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Falcon FG X 1'03.2553 0.1403
6 18 Australia Lee Holdsworth Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.2882 0.1732
7 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.2904 0.1754
8 23 Australia Michael Caruso Nissan Altima 1'03.2905 0.1755
9 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.3020 0.1870
10 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'03.4248 0.3098
11 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.4318 0.3168
12 5 Australia Mark Winterbottom Ford Falcon FG X 1'03.4568 0.3418
13 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Falcon FG X 1'03.5286 0.4136
14 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.5444 0.4294
15 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Falcon FG X 1'03.5970 0.4820
16 25 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.6811 0.5661
17 21 Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.7303 0.6153
18 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.7708 0.6558
19 230 Australia Will Davison Ford Falcon FG X 1'03.7772 0.6622
20 33 Australia Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.8353 0.7203
21 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'03.9376 0.8226
22 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'03.9825 0.8675
23 56 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Ford Falcon FG X 1'04.0862 0.9712
24 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'04.2287 1.1137
25 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'04.2682 1.1532
26 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Ford Falcon FG X 1'04.3608 1.2458
Next article
Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated

Previous article

Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market

6h ago
Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew Article
MotoGP

Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries Article
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Oct 6, 2018
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Oct 2, 2018

News in depth
Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin edges T8 Holdens in opening practice
Supercars

Pukekohe Supercars: McLaughlin edges T8 Holdens in opening practice

Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated
Supercars

Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated

Winterbottom to leave Tickford Supercars team after 2018
Supercars

Winterbottom to leave Tickford Supercars team after 2018

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.