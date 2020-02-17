Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Premat confirmed at Tickford for 2020 enduros

shares
comments
Premat confirmed at Tickford for 2020 enduros
By:
Feb 17, 2020, 9:00 PM

Tickford Racing has confirmed that Alex Premat will join the team for the 2020 Supercars endurance races.

As first reported by Motorsport.com last week, the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner has landed at the four-car Ford squad after missing out on a DJR Team Penske return.

The Frenchman complete's Tickford's four-driver enduro squad, with Michael Caruso and James Moffat both returning this year, while Jack Perkins has been signed to race the 23Red Racing entry.

Perkins is the only driver formally locked in to his seat, with the exact pairings for the other three cars yet to be confirmed.

However the likely option is that the Cam Waters/Caruso combo will be retained, Moffat will move to the #5 entry with Lee Holdsworth, and Premat will partner new signing Jack Le Brocq in the #55.

Read Also:

“I can’t wait to start the season with Tickford as a co-driver,” Premat said.

“They have been one of the teams to beat the last 10 years in Supercars, so I am delighted to join such a competitive team for the Enduro Cup.

"I’m excited to bring my knowledge acquired in the past five years in the endurance races, and am also happy to be back as a reigning Bathurst champion.”

Tickford will become Premat's fourth Supercars team, following full-time and enduro seats at Garry Rogers Motorsport and enduro-only outings with Triple Eight and DJRTP.

According to team boss Tim Edwards, signing the reigning Bathurst 1000 champion was a no-brainer.

"It’s not often the defending Bathurst winner becomes a free agent,so we were really happy to snap Alex up when the opportunity came about," he said.

"He routinely shows up come enduro season and is straight on the pace, which is what you need nowadays, so we’re very excited to see what he’ll bring to the team.

"We think he’ll complement our other drivers quite well, so we are very happy with our overall line-up.”

All four Tickford enduro drivers will be in action at The Bend today during the official pre-season test.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Alexandre Prémat
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

