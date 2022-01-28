Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
Supercars News

Pre-season Supercars test dates confirmed

By:

Tests at Queensland Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway have been locked in ahead of the 2022 Supercars season.


Listen to this article

As was the case last year, pre-season testing will be split between the Queensland and Victorian teams.

A collective booking is in place at Queensland Raceway on February 16 which will be open to the four Queensland teams (Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing).

That day is also likely to include running for the Queensland based Super2 teams.

There is then a booking at Winton for the six Melbourne-based Supercars teams (Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, Grove Racing, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport and Blanchard Racing Team) as well as Brad Jones Racing from Albury.

Super2 testing will then take place at Winton the following day.

The tests aren't officially run by Supercars and therefore aren't compulsory, however it's likely that most, if not all, teams will take part.

The days will count towards the limited allocation of tests.

In the past Supercars has staged compulsory, all-in pre-season tests, however that practice was abandoned last year due to pandemic-induced travel complications.

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
Previous article

Triple Eight to prep PremiAir cars
